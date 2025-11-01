Genocide: Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To Tackling Violent Extremism

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed renewed commitment towards tackling violent extremism and defending all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion.

This new resolve is coming barely twelve hours after the United States Government redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) following allegations of a systematic genocide against the Christians in the country.

In making the declaration, President Donald Trump stated that radical Islamist groups operating in Nigeria were responsible for the invasion of Christian communities, decimating their population and seizing their lands.

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria has denied these claims, insisting that the terrorists, bandits and other violent groups were not targeting any particular religious group in Nigeria.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the Federal Government has acknowledged the position taken by the United States of America on religious freedom in Nigeria and would intensify its efforts to address violent extremism in the country

“We remain committed to our resolve to tackle the violent extremism that is fueled by special interests who have helped drive such decay and division in countries across the intersecting West African and Sahel regions.

“We mourn all the victims of violent extremism and salute our armed forces as they continue to fight against vicious but cowardly foes. The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion,” he said.

Like America, Ebienfa said, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate its diversity, which he described as its greatest strength.

“Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules-based international order.

“The US has been – and we trust will always remain – a close ally, because the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will maintain our laser focus and steadfast commitment to all partners who believe in genuine peace, stability, freedom and democracy,” he said.