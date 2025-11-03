Genocide: Nigeria Needs Support To Grow Democracy, Not Attack – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the threat by the American president, Donald Trump, to attack Nigeria for failure to protect Christians from terrorists’ attacks, but said what Nigeria needs is support to grow her democracy.

ADC in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Monday, said it appreciated the American president and other world leaders’ concern about the security situation in the country.

The party however advised President Trump that mobilising armed troops to attack Nigeria would be counter-productive, and will do more harm than good to nation’s democracy and stability.

According the ADC, President Trump’s reaction “reminds us that in the modern world, concern for human rights, for which right to life is the most fundamental, transcends national boundaries.”

The party explained that the crisis Nigeria faces is not ethnic or about religious group being targeted for killing.

“It is an existential crisis that imperils all Nigerians. Quite significantly, it is also not about which region or religion has lost more lives; it is about every individual’s right to life,” ADC said

The party noted that the problem of insecurity in Nigeria did not start with President Bola Tinubu administration, but President Tinubu’s refusal to acknowledge that the crisis has got worse under his watch.

“Instead, Nigerians have been met with excuses, cruel silence or utter indifference, and political posturing that mocks the tragedy of victims and their families,” it said.

The ADC blames the classification of Nigeria by America as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), on “structural and diplomatic failures that continue to deepen Nigeria’s vulnerability on the international stage.”

It wondered why the Nigerian government has failed to appoint ambassadors to key countries, more than two years into its term?

The party stated that Nigeria’s foreign policy has become so deeply personalised, focused on the image of the president and his interests, rather than the image of Nigeria and the interests of the Nigerian people.

ADC also condemned the failure of the government to unify her national security strategy, regretting that under President Tinubu’s administration, “Nigeria has declined both as a continental and a regional leader.”

This, the party stated, is evident in the dismembering of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the Nigerian president.

“A region that once looked up to us for direction and leadership on issues of democratisation and security now doesn’t think we matter anymore as smaller countries watch us fumble aimlessly with our own domestic crisis.

“These failures are not isolated. They are all connected, pointing to a government that is so incompetent, so narrow-minded, and yet so blindly arrogant,” ADC said.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of propaganda and self-celebration, and their failure to take the attacks on citizens by terrorists seriously.

It argued that if President Tinubu and the APC had demonstrated to Nigerians and to the world what it was doing to bring perpetrators to justice, “it would have acknowledged its weaknesses, it would have asked for help; it would rallied Nigerians for the great challenge and it would have showed the world that it truly cared about every Nigerian life. And perhaps, this situation would have been averted.”

The party therefore, demanded an overhaul of the national security apparatus, including an independent audit of operations, leadership, and strategy.

ADC also called for immediate appointment of qualified ambassadors, to restore Nigeria’s diplomatic presence and strategic influence, and for the government to reset her foreign policy.

“Nigeria is not beyond saving, but time is running out. We must act now, with courage, clarity, and a commitment to protect the lives and dignity of every Nigerian. Certainly, Nigeria cannot continue like this,” the party stated.