Genocide: Nigeria Needs Collaboration, Not Confrontation, Group Tells Trump

President Donald Trump of the United States has been advised to adopt a collaborative rather than a confrontational approach in dealing with the ongoing controversies arising from the allegations of a systematic genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

A civil society organisation, the Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), which gave the counsel in Abuja on Wednesday, said that while the US government had acted swiftly by the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) based on the evidence available to it, Washington’s intervention would achieve better results if there is collaboration with Nigeria.

The group said that rather than antagonising Nigeria, the US should work with the Tinubu administration to strengthen the war on terrorism and enhance regional stability.

Director of Media and Communications, Hope Alive Initiative, Ernest Omoarelojie, who made this intervention on Wednesday, noted that the threat of military intervention by the US has significantly undermined Nigeria’s security and diplomatic efforts to address its complex security issues effectively.

Omoarelojie, who acknowledged that the activities of extremist groups have resulted in the tragic loss of lives across Nigeria, said that the security situation in Nigeria could be better classified as a complex and multi-dimensional crisis that affects every Nigerian irrespective of faith.

“While we acknowledge with profound sorrow the murderous killings by extremist groups and the tragic loss of innocent lives, we must categorically state that the victims cut across all religious and ethnic divides. This is not a one-dimensional religious conflict but a complex, multidimensional security crisis affecting Christians, Muslims, and adherents of all faiths alike.

“We therefore urge President Donald Trump and the US government to pursue collaboration rather than confrontation—working jointly with Nigeria to enhance regional stability, strengthen counter-terrorism efforts, and ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians,” the group said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s strategic importance as Africa’s most populous nation that has contributed enormously in terms of the sacrifices it has made in the decolonisation of Africa and maintaining regional stability over the years, the group pleaded that the country needs the understanding and cooperation of the global community in its determination to sort out its security challenges.

According to HAI, Nigeria’s demonstrable efforts, including enhanced intelligence and inter-agency collaboration, community based security initiatives that prioritise early warnings and local resilience, implementation of the National Counter-Terrorism Strategy, and expansion of the Interfaith Dialogue Platform, while at the same time raising the ante on its kinetic approach, are enough for it be treated with the respect that it rightly deserves.

“Nigeria stands as Africa’s most populous nation. It has made enormous sacrifices in blood and treasure for African decolonisation, the emancipation of the black race, and peacekeeping operations in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and across the world. We deserve to be treated with respect and accorded our rightful place among the nations.

“Contrary to claims that Nigeria has been sitting idle, the government has committed substantial resources and implemented comprehensive initiatives.

These include increased year-on-year security and defence budgets, various military and security operations across the country, and multi-pronged non-kinetic measures that demonstrate our unwavering commitment to protecting all Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, through action, not rhetoric,” the group explained

HAI therefore called for global support for Nigeria in its intensified diplomatic engagements with its allies, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, the EU, African Union and the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS), with a view to garnering the much-needed collaboration in the area of intelligence sharing and capacity building in border security.