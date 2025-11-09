Genocide: Let’s Rally Behind Tinubu To End Terrorism, APC Chieftain Charges Nigerians

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has called on religious, community, and political leaders in the country to rally behind President Bola Tinubu to end terrorism.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, made this statement while speaking with newsmen on Sunday, November 9, in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to him, at this critical period, Nigerians, irrespective of political or religious affiliations, should come together to support the President and join efforts to overcome the lingering security challenges facing the country.

Oyintiloye said the threat by President Donald Trump of the United States of America to deploy military forces to Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians should be a source of concern to every Nigerian.

The former lawmaker said that while the President and security agencies are doing their best to end violent crimes in the country, Nigerians must be united to defend their sovereignty.

Oyintiloye further said the current security situation did not start with Tinubu’s administration but grew over a long period of time from terrorism to banditry, insisting that at no time did Nigeria have a war against any particular religion.

“We must come together and rally behind the President at this period. Our religious or political affiliations are irrelevant at this period; what we need is oneness and unity to protect the sovereignty of our dear country,” he said.

He said all religions in the country, Muslims, Christians, and others, have experienced negative impacts of terrorism, noting that no religion could be said to be the target of the murderous acts of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

Appreciating the concerns of the United States over the security situation in the country, he further said sharing of intelligence information and US military equipment support to fight insecurity in the country would go a long way in helping Nigeria to tackle and defeat the menace of insecurity.

The APC chieftain, however, cautioned Nigerians, especially members of the opposition, to be mindful of their utterances at this period, adding that whatever happens will affect everyone.

Oyintiloye also urged the newly appointed military chiefs not to betray the trust reposed in them by the President and work hard to defeat terrorists in the country.

He appealed to them to do everything within their power to justify their appointment at this critical period.

“This is not a time to play opposition politics. We must all come to the realisation that all our hopes, aspirations, and dreams to get public offices rest squarely on the continued existence of Nigeria.

” Our current set of leaders will be there for a period of time and move on.

“But Nigerians must not walk into a trap that will make the country cease to exist. With the cooperation of all stakeholders, we have the capacity to end terrorism.

“Getting foreign support in terms of equipment will be good, but not the deployment of soldiers.

“It may complicate the situation and lead to a greater problem. The political, religious, and community leaders must be united in their resolve to protect the country. What Tinubu needs at this time is the support of all Nigerians,” Oyintiloye said.