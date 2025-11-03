Genocide: Kumuyi Debunks Report Against US Govt Theft

The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has denied a viral online report claiming that its General Overseer, Pastor William Kumuyi, accused the United States of attempting to plunder Nigeria’s natural resources while dismissing claims of Christian genocide in the country.

New Telegraph reports that an online platform identified as Ibom Focus published a news report on Sunday, alleging that Pastor Kumuyi made this remark during a press briefing in Lagos.

However, just like a wildfire, the news report gained traction on X, sparking widespread outrage and debate from Nigerians and across the board.

Debunking the allegation in a press statement issued on Monday on Pastor Kumuyi’s verified X account, the ministry described the report as “A total fabrication” and “The figment of the imagination of its authors.”

The church emphasised that Pastor Kumuyi’s ministry remains strictly apolitical, focused exclusively on preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Condemning the publication as “malicious,” the ministry warned individuals or groups seeking to misrepresent the pastor or drag him into political discourse.

The statement reads: “The Deeper Christian Life Ministry @dclmhq condemns in the strongest terms the malicious and entirely false news report circulated by a faceless platform which goes by the name of ‘Ibomfocus”

“The story with the headline: ‘America is Trying to Steal our Natural Resources; There is No Christian Genocide in Nigeria, says Pastor Kumuyi, is a total fabrication and the figment of the imagination of its authors.

“Pastor Kumuyi did not at any time address a press conference or make the aforementioned statement in Lagos. He has been away from Nigeria for a considerable length of time, holding programmes in the Oceania region and the Far East.

“Besides, Pastor Kumuyi is well known for focusing entirely on preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. He does not dabble in politics, as the false story mentioned above seemed to suggest.

“The Ministry warns all those bent on mischief by seeking to drag our General Superintendent into politics, or fabricating stories in his name, to desist from such a venture. In the future, any such activity may attract action”.

The clarification comes amidst the recent threat by US President Donald Trump of military intervention in Nigeria.