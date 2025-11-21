….Insists Killings Genocide, Systematic

A Coalition of 2027 Governorship Aspirants in Benue State have asked Governor Hyacinth Alia to immediately rescind the statement credited to him that the killings in the state are not religious genocide and apologise to the people of the state.

The aspirants include ESV. Godwin Ityoachimin (APC), Joseph Waya (APGA), Prof. Terhemba Shija (ADC), Prof. Paul Angya (ADC), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (PDP) and Hon. Dominic Ucha (PDP).

Addressing the media in Abuja on Friday, the group led by Prof. Paul Angya said, “We address you today with profound concern following the public statement made by the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on 20 November 2025, in which he asserted that ‘there is no religious genocide in Benue State.

“As leaders aspiring to govern Benue in 2027—representing diverse political platforms—we find this statement deeply troubling, not only because it contradicts years of documented evidence, but because it has serious policy implications for security, humanitarian response, and the constitutional protection of our people”.

The group insisted that the killings in Benue follow a “Systematic targeting of farming communities, predominantly Christian and mass displacement of populations into protracted IDP camps.

“The occupation of ancestral lands after military-style raids. Documented statements of intent by leaders of armed groups, including the 2018–2019 declarations by Miyetti Allah justifying attacks as retaliation for the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

Giving evidence, the group said, “We draw attention to the unequivocal statement by the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse, who described the attacks as ‘a well-planned genocidal and systematic land-grabbing action.

“He made this declaration directly before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the Yelewata massacre.

“When traditional authority, eyewitness accounts, humanitarian records, and security data all align, a denial by the state’s chief executive stands on very weak ground.

“In light of the evidence and the significance of the governor’s statement, we formally demand an immediate retraction of the governor’s public denial regarding the nature of the violence in Benue state.

“A public apology to victims, survivors, displaced families, and faith communities whose experiences were dismissed by the statement”.

The aspirants berated the governor, stressing that his comments contradict established security records and are capable of undermining security response to the already dire situation.

“Governor Alia’s public denial, unfortunately, has the following policy implications: Undermining security response. A government that refuses to acknowledge the nature of the threat cannot design an effective response.

“Weakening federal and international support, accurate acknowledgement of mass atrocities is essential for: the Federal intervention under Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, access to international humanitarian assistance, funding for post-conflict reconstruction, early-warning mechanisms and protection programmes.

They maintained that Governor Alia’s denial of the killings contradictsthe situation on ground where “Tens of thousands remain in IDP camps. Many have lived there for years. Communities are still occupied. Public denial sends a devastating message that their suffering is invisible or politically inconvenient.

“Encouraging impunity. When the government downplays the severity of atrocities, perpetrators interpret such signals as permissive.

“Benue State has, for nearly two decades, been subjected to a clear pattern of organised and escalating violence. This pattern is reflected in: Sustained attacks across more than 14 local government areas.

“The 2025 Yelewata massacre, where over 200 civilians were brutally killed—an incident acknowledged by international bodies, humanitarian groups, and even referenced by the Holy See. These are empirical facts, not political rhetoric”.