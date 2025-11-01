Genocide: FG Reacts As Trump Declares Nigeria ‘Country Of Concern’

The Federal Government on Saturday rejected the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump’s move to tag Nigeria a “Country of particular concern” over Christian genocide claims.

In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump alleged that Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria, citing what he called “a mass slaughter” of Christians by radical Islamist groups.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed,” Trump said, blaming radical Islamists for the “mass slaughter”.

Reacting swiftly to the development, in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Nigerian Government said portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality.

The Minister noted that extremists have targeted Nigerians of all faiths, while also highlighting the progress made by the military in operations against terror groups.

According to him, between May 2023 and February 2025, security forces killed 13,543 terrorists and criminals, while rescuing nearly 10,000 hostages nationwide.

Idris, who also recalled the capture of leaders of Ansaru, the Nigerian affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist group, rejected the genocide narrative, saying it misrepresents Nigeria’s multi-religious reality and affirming that Christians face neither endangerment nor marginalisation.

Idris called on international observers to avoid sensational narratives and back Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts.

“The federal government strongly condemns and categorically refutes recent allegations by certain international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists operating in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians. Such claims are false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.

“Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality.

“While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by criminals, couching the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful.

“It oversimplifies a complex, multifaceted security environment and plays into the hands of terrorists and criminals who seek to divide Nigerians along religious or ethnic lines.”

“These criminals target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of faith. Muslims, Christians, and even those who do not identify with any religion have suffered at their hands.

“Only last month, the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan—commonly known as Ansaru—was captured in a well-coordinated counter-terrorism operation.

“In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has made significant strides in prosecuting Boko Haram suspects.

“To date, we have successfully prosecuted seven batches of suspects, securing over 700 convictions.

“It is doubtful that foreign interlopers into Nigerian affairs are aware that the current heads of both the armed forces and the police force are Christians, a fact that underscores the inclusivity of our national leadership.

“In March of this year, the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize was awarded to two Nigerian religious leaders, Rev. James Movel Wuye and Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, co-founders of the Interfaith Mediation Centre.

“We urge the international media and other commentators to act with responsibility and have respect for facts.

“All stakeholders are advised to avoid ignorance, sensationalism, and divisive rhetoric, and instead support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.”