Genocide: Don’t Test Trump, Us Won’t Look Away – Rep Miley Moore Warns Tinubu

The United States legislator Riley Moore has warned President Bola Tinubu not to test President Donald Trump. Moore was reacting to Trump’s latest comments on the alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria. The American President has warned that he could order US military action if the purported genocide continues.

And in a tweet, Moore called on Tinubu the government of Nigeria not to “test” Trump. According to Moore, the US will not sit by and watch their “brothers and sisters in Christ” being murdered.

He wrote: “To the Government of Nigeria & @ officialABAT: President Trump has provided forewarning if you do not correct the current state of inaction to stop the killing of our brothers and sisters in Christ in your country.

“The days of the US looking the other way are over – it will never happen on @POTUS’ watch. “I urge you to cooperate with us in preventing this atrocity that worsens every day.

We want your people to live in peace – all of them, especially Christians “The President has been clear. I would not test his resolve. Many have tried and all have failed. “We will not allow the gates of hell to prevail against the faithful.”

And in an earlier development, US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, confirmed receiving instructions from Trump to enter Nigeria with military might to protect Christians in the country.

“The Department of War is preparing for action,” Hegseth stated shortly after Trump threatened on Friday to immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and enter the country “guns-a-blazing”.

The US Secretary of War said: “The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria – and anywhere – must end immediately.” Hegseth added: “Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities”.