The African Democratic Congress has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara States, following the killing of villagers and worshippers in Malumfashi, Katsina.

The party, which made this plea in a press statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday, said the gruesome killings highlight the collapse of the country’s security system.

Abdullahi noted that the violence in Malumfashi mirrors a wider trend of attacks in both states, where more than 140 lives have been lost in the past two months.

The ADC urged the Federal Government under President Tinubu to act immediately, insisting that only an emergency declaration and a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security framework can curb the bloodshed.

He said, “In view of the foregoing, ADC therefore calls for an immediate declaration of a State of Emergency in Katsina and Zamfara States until the government is able to stem the tide of bloodshed in those places and restore some order.”

The party also condemned the decision of governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to converge for a political meeting in Zamfara after the mass killings in the region, describing the move as a display of insensitivity towards grieving families.

According to the statement, the party drew attention to the scale of the violence in Katsina, where gunmen stormed a mosque in Malumfashi and opened fire on worshippers during early morning prayers, leaving around 30 people dead.

In the same wave of attacks, about 20 residents were reportedly trapped and burned to death inside their homes.

The ADC added that the bloodshed mirrors recent atrocities in Zamfara, where armed groups have wiped out entire villages, executed hostages even after ransom payments were made, and abducted scores of people in a relentless campaign of terror.

The African Democratic Congress urged the Federal Government to take swift and decisive action, cautioning that President Tinubu’s foreign commitments would carry little weight if Nigerians continued to face insecurity within the country.

The party further pointed out the absence of direct sympathy or concrete assurances of safety for survivors, describing it as a clear lapse in leadership.

“It is disheartening to note that instead of confronting these urgent national tragedies with the seriousness that they demand, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to jet-set across the world, chasing photo-ops, while his people are dying in dozens at home.

“We wish to remind Mr. President that diplomacy abroad is meaningless if safety and security at home cannot be guaranteed.

“It is equally appalling to note that President Tinubu has not made a direct statement of condolence to the family of the victims or given the assurance of safety to those still alive.

“This negligence would have been unthinkable in those countries that the President loves to visit,” the statement read in part.

Conclusively, the party cautioned that the recent suggestion by the Chief of Defence Staff urging citizens to resort to self-defence highlights the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms.

“This evil act epitomises the horrors that Nigerians have been forced to endure under this administration.

“It is also a damning proof of the total collapse of our national security architecture, which has prompted even the nation’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to ask citizens to learn how to defend themselves.”