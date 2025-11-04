New Telegraph

November 4, 2025
Genocide: China Warns US Govt Against Military Threat In Nigeria

The Chinese government has pledged its firm support to the President Bola Tinubu administration amid threats of military action by the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump threatened military action if Nigerian Government do not solve the allegation of genocide on Christians by terrorist groups.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, November 4, Mao Ning, spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, said China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force.

“As Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people on the development path suited to its national conditions.

“China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force,” Ning said.

