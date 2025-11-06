On Thursday, a former Presidential Adviser, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, called on President Bola Tinubu to address the nation following the military threat by the United States (US) President Donald Trump amid the allegation of genocide on Christians in Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed, who made this call in a social media post, said it was troubling that President Tinubu has yet to address Nigerians regarding the development.

This is as he, however, warned that the president’s silence sends a troubling message about Nigeria’s leadership.

READ ALSO

He further cautioned against any plan by the president to travel to the US for a meeting with Trump, describing such a move as ill-advised.

He wrote, “If President Tinubu truly has capable advisers and understands the weight of his office, he should have spoken to Nigerians by now. This is not the time for ministers or aides to issue statements.

“The President himself should reassure the country, clarify our position, and outline the steps his administration intends to take. Our silence makes us appear weak and without direction.

“At this critical moment, Tinubu should not even think of going to America to meet Trump. It would only worsen Nigeria’s image, like receiving a slap and smiling in return.

“If Tinubu truly listens to those who care about this country, he must act immediately — appoint ambassadors, rebuild Nigeria’s diplomatic presence, and address the nation directly,” he said.