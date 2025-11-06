Genocide: Avoid Hasty Generalisations, Nigerian Islamic Clerics Tell US, Others

Islamic clerics under the platform of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland have cautioned the United States and international bodies against making sweeping statements or taking actions that could undermine peace and unity in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting held on Thursday in Ibadan, the clerics urged the US and other global actors to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and allow the country to address its internal challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by prominent Islamic leaders, including Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, President of the League; Sheikh Saadallah Bamgbola, Vice President; Sheikh AbdulGaniy Agbotomokekere, Grand Patron; Sheikh Muhammad Rabiu, Chief Imam of Osun State; Sheikh AbdulHakeem Yayi, Chief Imam of Ondo State; Sheikh Seifudeen Olowooribi, Chairman, Lagos State Rabita; Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory, Chairman, Board of Trustees; and Sheikh Mustapha Olawale Hossein Doak, General Secretary.

Reacting to reports that US President Donald Trump had designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged genocide against Christians, the clerics, through the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola, urged restraint and diplomacy.

“We urge all international bodies and world leaders, particularly the United States of America, to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and avoid hasty generalisations or external interference that could undermine our internal peace efforts,” the communiqué stated.

The clerics emphasised that Nigeria’s domestic challenges, like those faced by other nations, should be resolved through homegrown solutions, national dialogue, and cooperation—not through foreign impositions or politically motivated narratives.

“We call upon global media outlets, international observers, and foreign governments to engage in responsible reporting and diplomacy that promotes peace rather than fuels misunderstanding. Nigeria’s image and unity are too valuable to be tainted by misinformation,” they added.

The League further appealed to Nigerians, Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists alike to remain committed to peace, tolerance, and national unity, stressing that diversity should be seen as a source of strength rather than division.