Genocide Allegation: US Has Ulterior Motives – Dambazau

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), has accused former United States President Donald Trump of harbouring ulterior motives in his decision to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and in the alleged plan to declare war on Nigeria over what he described as false claims of genocide against Christians.

Dambazau, who made the assertion while delivering a keynote address at the 7th Annual Public Lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN) in Abuja, said the U.S. government appeared to be seeking an opportunity to establish a military base in Nigeria under the guise of protecting Christians.

Speaking on the theme, “Nigeria’s Security Challenges and the Quest for National Cohesion: A New Paradigm for Internal Security Architecture,” the former Army Chief described Washington’s position as propaganda aimed at compelling Nigeria to submit to U.S. interests.

He lamented that the genocide narrative was being amplified by some U.S. congressmen and supported by a section of the clergy in Nigeria. He warned that Trump’s directive to the U.S. Department of Defense to prepare for possible operations “to defend Nigerian Christians” could have far-reaching implications in the coming weeks or months.

Dambazau dismissed the genocide allegations as baseless, recalling that the Boko Haram insurgency was a regional problem spanning the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, not a religious war.

“I was Chief of Army Staff when Boko Haram began, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) was formed to contain and decimate their activities. Borno and Yobe are the frontlines of the insurgency, and at least 80 percent of their population is Muslim. Thousands have been killed or wounded, and millions displaced. Yet, these Muslim victims seem to matter less to those promoting the so-called Christian genocide narrative,” he said.

The retired General also questioned America’s role in the Sahel, saying, “In more than ten years of U.S. presence in Niger, where it maintained two military bases, what did it do to prevent the growth of security challenges? The U.S. is known to protect its interests by any means possible, including the use of force. Unfortunately, it has willing partners in Nigeria.”

Dambazau further expressed disappointment at the lack of national cohesion among Nigerians in confronting terrorism and violent crime.

“Otherwise, how do we explain the terrorist attack on the Kano Central Mosque in November 2014, where more than 200 people were killed, or the earlier murder of Sheikh Jafar Adam in 2007 inside his mosque, or the killing of Sheikh Muhammad Albani in Zaria?” he queried.

In his remarks, President of the Just Friends Club (JFCN), Mr. Fred Ohwahwa, said the annual lecture was part of the club’s effort to promote informed dialogue on peace and national development.

Ohwahwa noted that despite the efforts of Nigeria’s security agencies, the country continues to grapple with insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts, and cybercrime.

He said, “Just last week, the President of the United States warned us to put our house in order or risk invasion. The reason, of course, is dubious. But we must take responsibility,our inability to tackle insecurity undermines our national stability, development, and credibility as a serious nation.”