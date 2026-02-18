Genocide Allegation: Rep Absolves Ebonyi Gov Of Complicity

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has dismissed allegations of genocide against the people of the Amasiri community levelled against the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru.

Ogah, who represents Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency of Ebonyi, described the allegations as “unfounded and misleading”.

A human rights activist, Mrs Joy Idam, had alleged that Governor Nwifuru was committing genocide against the Amasiri community amid a protracted land dispute with a neighbouring community, leading to loss of lives and property.

But Ogah, at a press conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday, refuted the claims and called on Mrs Idam to apologise to the people of Ebonyi State for what he described as “Inflammatory and false accusations”.

Ogah explained that the allegations were disconnected from the reality on the ground, insisting that Governor Nwifuru has demonstrated commendable leadership in tackling insecurity and resolving communal conflicts across the state.

According to him, several communities in Ebonyi had been embroiled in land disputes for over two decades prior to the present administration, but deliberate interventions by the governor, in collaboration with stakeholders and community leaders, have significantly restored peace.

“Before the inauguration of this governor, nearly 10 communities were engaged in various communal clashes. Today, those conflicts have largely been resolved due to proactive engagement and people-centred governance,” Ogah said.

He explained that following renewed tensions in Amasiri, the governor constituted a panel to investigate the dispute and submitted recommendations for implementation.

According to him, the imposition of a curfew in the affected area was a necessary security measure aimed at preventing further violence, noting that the curfew has since been relaxed as peace has returned.

Ogah criticised Idam for allegedly being absent from the state for several years, arguing that she was not sufficiently informed to make such grave allegations.

“It is unfair for anyone who has not been present on the ground to accuse the governor of genocide. Such statements are not only false but capable of escalating tensions,” he stated.

The lawmaker further highlighted what he described as landmark achievements of the Nwifuru administration, including youth scholarship programmes, infrastructural development, and inclusive governance.

He disclosed that about 400 Ebonyi youths are currently beneficiaries of overseas scholarships in the United Kingdom, with several beneficiaries drawn from Amasiri and other communities across the state.