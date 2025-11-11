Genocide Allegation: FG Opens Communication Channels With Trump Administration

The Federal Government has opened diplomatic channels with the United States regarding allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, told the UK-based Sky News programme The World With Yalda Hakim on Monday night that ongoing discussions are helping the United States better understand Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

“Channels of communication have been opened. We are talking to them, and I think they are understanding the situation better,” he said, stressing that much of the current narrative stems from a lack of proper understanding of Nigeria’s diverse security context.

Idris emphasized that Nigeria continues to require U.S. collaboration to combat terrorism and maintain peace.

He questioned the reliability of data used to support claims of religious intolerance, asserting that such data fails scientific scrutiny.

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian constitution guarantees religious freedom and that the nation remains a multi-faith society, noting that the ongoing conflicts are not rooted in religious persecution.