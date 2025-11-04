Genocide Allegation: Extremists Plotting To Divide Nigeria – Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has accused religious extremists of attempting to divide Nigeria along faith lines.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after a routine meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, the Minister said the President was working to address terrorism and prevent possible sanctions or invasion threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, following Washington’s recent classification of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

Idris disclosed that President Tinubu had been engaging both religious leaders and the international community to stop the spread of violence and correct false narratives about Nigeria’s religious harmony.

He said:

“Nigeria has Muslims and Christians, and even those who do not believe in any of these religions. Our Constitution guarantees everyone the freedom to practice their faith without hindrance, and Mr. President will respect that to the letter.

“Yes, we have security challenges, but nowhere has there been any policy to favour one religion over another or inflict violence on any group. What we are dealing with are extremists who are driving a divisive narrative. Their goal is to see Nigeria fragmented. We must resist that. This is a time for unity, not division, a time for nation-building.”

On the administration’s efforts to tackle terrorism, Idris said the President had taken proactive measures, including a major shake-up of the military hierarchy, long before the U.S. raised its concerns.

“Only two weeks ago, Mr. President reinvigorated the security architecture by appointing a new Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs. These changes predated the U.S. declaration and demonstrate his commitment to making Nigeria safer for all,” he stated.

Asked how the government plans to avert U.S. sanctions, Idris said the approach was multi-dimensional, involving diplomatic engagement and dialogue with religious and global stakeholders.

“Mr. President has been meeting with religious leaders and will continue to do so. They are key partners in the Nigerian project. He is also engaging the international community, not just the U.S., but regional and continental bodies, to ensure that Nigeria is not misrepresented by extremists seeking to give the country a bad name.

“For Nigeria to be characterised as intolerant of religion is absolutely false. Mr. President is calm but firm. He is taking this matter very seriously, and those responsible for managing it are doing so with the depth and responsibility it requires. We are confident that Nigeria will emerge stronger,” the Minister said.