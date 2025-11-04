The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Tuesday, addressed the recent increase in terrorist attacks across the regional bloc, including Nigeria, while strongly dismissing claims that its constitute acts of genocide.

This is as they called on the international community that these attacks indiscriminately target civilians of all faiths and backgrounds not Christians alone.

The West African bloc spoke in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to newsmen on November 4.

According to the statement, the ECOWAS “wishes to draw the attention of partners and the international community as a whole to the growing level of violence that terrorist groups of different colouration have perpetrated in some countries in the West African region, including Nigeria.”

Addressing the misinformation circulating in public discourse, ECOWAS categorically denied that the violence constitutes a genocide against any particular religious group.

They, however, called on the United Nations (UN) and other international partners to continue supporting member states in countering violent extremism.

“As independent reports have confirmed over the years, terrorist-related violence does not discriminate on the basis of gender, religion, ethnicity or age.

“ECOWAS calls on the United Nations and all partners to support Member States in their fight against these groups and to treat as false any claims that these terrorist groups target one group, or that there is a genocide of one religious group in the region.

“ECOWAS strongly rejects these false and dangerous claims that seek to deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion in the region,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its commitment to regional peace and unity, ECOWAS reiterated that combating terrorism requires a collective response, grounded in facts and solidarity, not in divisive or misleading claims.

The regional bloc added, “ECOWAS calls on the whole world to stand by the countries in the region in their fight against terrorism that targets all communities.”

ECOWAS remarks came after United States President Donald Trump, on October 31, labelled Nigeria a “country of particular concern,” citing alleged threats against Christian communities.

The Federal Government rejected the US claim, calling it inconsistent with facts and reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to fighting violent extremism, protecting citizens, and upholding religious freedom and inclusiveness.