Genocide: Akpabio Distances Self From Post Mocking Trump

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed a viral social media post linking him to comments allegedly mocking United States (US) President Donald Trump over his recent threat of military action in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the controversial post had quoted Akpabio as saying, “The killing is taking place in Nigeria, not in the USA, Trump should focus on the US. Nigerians are not complaining about the killings; we are fully satisfied with the condition of Nigeria.”

Distancing himself from the video, Akpabio described the statement as completely fabricated, malicious, and reckless.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President described the viral post as “A clear act of digital recklessness and a deliberate attempt to sow confusion, tarnish reputations, and inflame unnecessary diplomatic sentiments.”

He added that the accompanying photograph used, showing the Senate President at an unrelated official event, was deceptively deployed to lend false credibility to a fabricated quote that was never uttered by him.

Akpabio’s office reiterated that the Senate remains focused on legislative duties and strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions, urging the media and the public to verify information before dissemination.

“The post is a total falsehood, a product of mischief, and a desperate attempt to incite misunderstanding between Senator Godswill Akpabio and US President Donald Trump, as well as between Nigeria and its international partners.

“Senator Akpabio is a statesman of global repute and a respected advocate of international friendship, diplomacy, and mutual respect among nations.

“He holds President Donald Trump in high regard as a historic figure and a leader of a great nation.

“He would never comment on internal matters of the United States, nor issue any statement that falls within the exclusive domain of Nigeria’s executive arm of government or the nation’s foreign policy establishment.

“We urge the public to ignore this falsehood in its entirety. We warn those who trade in misinformation to desist from peddling unverified and fabricated stories just to chase online traffic. Freedom of expression is not freedom to lie.

“The Office of the President of the Senate remains committed to transparency, truth, and responsible communication — both in Nigeria and on the international stage,” the statement concluded.