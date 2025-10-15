Genocide Against Nigerian Christians Real – US Mission

A United States (US) Fact-Finding Mission has declared that there is an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The team, led by former U.S. Ambassador Lewis Lucke (retired) and former Mayor of Blanco, Texas, Mike Arnold, disclosed that over four million Nigerians, mostly Christians, are currently displaced, having been driven from their homes by deliberate political engineering and radical conquest.

In its report released in Abuja, the investigators said it arrived at its submission following the findings of its field officers who have been working in Nigeria for the past five years.

The field officers, according to the report, conducted relentless on-ground research across multiple states, interviewed survivors and community leaders, as well as operated schools in two IDP camps for both Christians and Muslims.

A former Mayor of Blanco, Texas, Mike Arnold, who presented the report to journalists, said that in the various incidents of violent attacks in Nigeria, there is a “consistent pattern of targeted destruction” across the North and Middle Belt regions of the country.

“We documented Churches destroyed, Mosques left untouched, Christian homes torched, jihadists resettled on captured land, with Authorities denying or excusing the attacks. This pattern, we assert, demonstrates a campaign of extermination against Christian populations,” he said.

According to Arnold, the violence in Nigeria is driven by radical Islamic conquest, supported by foreign fighters; blood mineral extraction and political realignment, which has necessitated the displacement of the indigenous Christian communities to alter electoral demographics and control territory.

He said that the classification of the perennial violence in Nigeria as “farmer–herder clashes” was a misleading doublespeak, masking jihadist conquest.

“While global attention focuses on Boko Haram and ISWAP, the majority of killings are now carried out by radicalised Fulani ethnic militias operating under political protection.

Efforts by officials and some media outlets to label massacres as “conflicts,” or survivors as “vagrants,” are deliberate cover-ups. To play semantic games while people die is beyond obscene,” Arnold said.

The report traced the current spate of violence in Nigeria back to 2015 when the US government supported a regime change in Nigeria, stressing that the change brought to power a regime that appeared favourably disposed to tolerating the excesses of radical jihadist elements.

“In 2010, Nigeria was a beacon of rising prosperity and religious tolerance, often cited as the only country where radical Islam was being pushed back. Attacks were rare and sparked national outrage. Recognised IDPs were effectively zero. That peace was shattered in 2014, and the crisis worsened after 2015.

“What Changed? A Deliberate Crisis. Foreign meddling, including U.S. involvement, played a pivotal role in the 2015 election, enabling regime change that emboldened actors who ignored or enabled extremist violence.

“Radical jihadist elements, fueled by foreign fighters from Libya and the Sahel post-Arab Spring, flooded into Nigeria, amplifying Boko Haram and ISWAP,” Arnold said.