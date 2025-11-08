Genocide: Adeboye Sends Strong Message To Tinubu Amid Trump’s Threat

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on the Federal Government to destroy terrorists and their sponsors before any possible United States (US) military action in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye made this appeal while speaking at the November Holy Ghost Service, in response to recent threats issued by US President Donald Trump.

Adebayo advised President Bola Tinubu to give the newly appointed service chiefs a three-month ultimatum to wipe out terrorists and their financiers.

He further recalled the tenure of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, where he said he had once privately advised him to take decisive action when killings in the country became unbearable.

He, however, said Buhari did not follow through on the counsel, urging Tinubu to plead with Trump to give him a window of 100 days to tackle the insurgency in Nigeria.

Adeboye cautioned that if the US eventually invades Nigeria, China, Russia, and other world powers would not come to the country’s defence.

He said, “This is not the time for apportioning blame. Our President inherited this problem; it started before him.

READ ALSO

“Some of you will remember who called the service chiefs together and said, ‘I give you three months, get rid of all these Boko Haram people or resign. It’s not allowed to tell you who gave him that advice.

“He ran with that advice, but he didn’t follow it through, because he gave the order as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the security operatives moved fast.

“But three months went by, and the work was not done. So I went to see him. It wasn’t unusual. This time, somehow, the press got to know that I visited him. Of course, they were not there when we talked.

“Unfortunately, like I said, he’s not alive now. I would have asked you to go and ask him, ‘Sir, why didn’t you follow through? Because when three months passed and the work wasn’t done, why didn’t you proceed with your, are we going to call it threat?’

“I won’t tell you the details, but one thing came out of that meeting, which will lead me to my next advice to our government, in case there’s any of you who can get across to them.

“When giving orders to the service chiefs this time around, we should make it clear to them that they are not only to eliminate the terrorists but also their sponsors, no matter how influential they may be.

“When I say our leaders should move fast, move diplomatically, and move wisely, we must take note of the fact that if America were to attack us, China is not coming to defend us. Russia will not come to defend us.

“All the so-called world leaders will talk, they will condemn what America has done in the strongest terms, that’s all they will do. Britain is not going to come and help us. No other foreign power will come to our aid.

“This is not the time for joking. This is not the time for drama. This is not the time for semantics. This is not the time to begin to argue, is it suicide or kidnapping or whatever name they call it?

“And this is not the time to say, ‘Ah, it’s not Christians alone, Muslims are also involved.’ The point is, people are dying. Innocent people are dying.

“Let the government use diplomatic methods to convince President Trump to give us 100 days of grace. All our service chiefs, fortunately, are new, should perform within three months, or resign.”