A pivotal Serie A week- end looms as two compelling storylines unfold: Genoa’s impressive unbeaten run under Daniele De Rossi faces its toughest challenge yet against title-chasing Inter Milan, while Atalanta hope their European sparkle can ignite a domestic resurgence when they welcome a rejuvenated Cagliari.

Genoa enter the round buoyed by a five-match un- beaten streak in Serie A (W3, D2), a surge that has lifted them four points above the relegation zone.

Much of this turnaround has come under new manager Daniele De Rossi, who has injected belief, structure, and energy into the side. With four unbeaten matches under his leadership, De Rossi has already guided Genoa to consecutive league victories over Verona and Udinese—and now stands on the brink of history.

Should Genoa avoid defeat, De Rossi would become the first Italian manager for the club since Bruno Giorgi in 1992 to remain unbeaten across his first five top-flight matches.

A win would elevate him further, making him the first to claim three straight Serie A victories since Davide Ballardini in early 2021. Yet their Achilles’ heel remains clear: just one win from their last ten home league fixtures (D3, L6) undermines the promise of their recent form.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, arrive with contrasting for- tunes between domestic and European competition. A midweek Champions League loss to Liverpool handed Simone Inzaghi’s men their second straight European defeat and threatened their top-eight standing.

But in Serie A, they remain ferocious. Five wins from their last six league games place them just a point off the summit, and their away record—four wins from their last five road matches—reinforces their status as title favourites.

While Genoa push upward, Atalanta are fighting to rediscover their domestic rhythm. New manager Raffaele Palladino oversaw a euphoric 2–1 Champions League win over Chelsea midweek, a result that pushed the Bergamo side closer to securing a top- eight European finish.

Yet that magic has not carried into Serie A, where Atalanta have lost four of their last five matches (W1) and now sit eight points adrift of the European places.