Genny Uzoma: I Was Miserable In The Telecoms Industry

Share

How did your journey into the movie industry start?

I started when I was young. I have always been fascinated with arts and literature. I used to do play in secondary school; I did ‘The Incorruptible Judge’, it went so well and I knew I wanted to be an actor. I signed up with the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria as a teenager and did my first film, a waka pass role in 2004, which featured Patience Ozorkwo, Ini Edo and Bob Manuel. I was paid peanut and at the same time I was really excited that I got to share the screen with veterans. This happened while I was studying Political Science at the university; my parents never approved of it, they thought I would be promiscuous and out of control, but I stood my ground and today my mum is one of my biggest supporters.

So how easy was it then for you to build a career in Nollywood industry?

After my service year, I started working in the corporate space, as a call centre operator and a customer care consultant but I wasn’t fulfilled there. Though I was able to pay my rent, I had a small car, life was fairly good and I was already in talks to get married as the sector demands so. I wanted something more out of life and I always knew I would come back to the industry; it was just a question of time. So I managed to save a little and I resigned. I was really good at my telecoms job; I won best customer service of the month a couple of times. So, when I came back into the industry, it felt like it was my first time; I was finding it difficult to get jobs, at a point my little savings were running out. Then I wrote Mr. Emeka Duru whom I had known vaguely in the industry and he secured an audition for me with Mary Njoku, CEO of ROK Studios and I got a role in Husbands of Lagos. It turned out to be a success and that made people notice me again.

How rewarding is the movie industry coming from a telecoms background?

I am happier in the movie industry; I will say I was miserable in the telecoms industry. I felt like I was living in an alternate reality in the telecoms field. Although I gathered skills that are helping me in my day-to-day life, being in the entertainment industry gives me fulfillment despite the struggles too and I know that greater things will come. Thankfully we are noticed in the international scene, through Netflix and Amazon.

What influences the kind of movies you choose to feature in?

Right now, I have got to a stage where I don’t want to do all the scripts. I want to do scripts that will elevate me. There was a time I did literally everything, I just wanted to been seen. I am hungry for big scripts that are challenging and bring out the best in me. A script has to be relatable and make me want to be on set every day. Also, I have bills to pay so it could be a reason I take up a script.

Having been in the industry for years; what changes do you hope to see in the industry

A lot of changes are happening and have continued to happen. With the likes of Netflix, we have international collaborations and now filmmakers now have the opportunity to submit films for the Oscars. Also, our films are in cinemas outside the country and doing well; we are breaking some Hollywood record.

What were your aims and visions when you decided to go into acting, would you say you have achieved them?

Honestly, when I started as a really young girl, I had no vision or aim or strategy. I just really wanted to be an actor and I was super excited when I got my first role. It wasn’t something I planned out but now that I’ve grown in the field, I’ve had time to map out my aims and visions and expectations and I’m really working hard to achieve them while also enjoying the journey with all the obstacles and roadblocks that come with it.

What would you refer to as your winning power having been able to stand out and relevant in the industry?

Persistence, not giving up easily no matter what, trying daily to improve on my craft and being myself. No one else can be Genny Uzoma and that’s also my power.

What are you currently working on and what should we be expecting from you before the end of the year?

I am currently on set working. As a producer myself, I have executive produced seven films of my own and look forward to more. I hope that before the end of the year, I will get on my own project.

What drives you?

Growth, evolving, unlearning and relearning drive me. The way I would act today was not how I did a few years ago, so there have been changes. Also, I want to be successful.

Share