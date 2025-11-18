Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has weighed in on a controversial social media post advising Igbo men to avoid marrying women from their own ethnic group and instead seek wives from other African countries.

The post, which gained traction after a viral photo showed a Rwandan woman reportedly engaged to a man from Anambra State, suggested that Igbo women are likely to make damaging false accusations.

It further claimed that men in the south-east would fare better in marriages with women from East African nations, particularly Rwanda.

Reacting to the comment, Genevieve, a long-standing figure of influence within Nigeria’s film industry, joined numerous Nigerians in condemning the comment, which has sparked broad discussions on stereotypes, gender relations and cultural identity.

The user wrote: “Dear Igbo men, instead of marrying an Igbo woman who’ll falsely accuse you of r@ping your daughter, better look outside for a wife.

Go to East Africa, especially Rwanda, and pick a damsel. They’re all over social media, and you can link up with them.”

Responding through her social media account, Nnaji criticised the narrative as an attempt to shift blame and stigmatise Igbo women.

“In other words, instead of checking yourself and taking accountability, go for the unsuspecting and carry on with your evil. Got it,” she replied.

When further engaged by commenters, she stressed that harmful generalisations are unfair, adding that just as women cannot always identify abusive men, men equally should not condemn an entire group of women.

“The same way a woman can’t tell an abusive man apart from a good one is the same way you shouldn’t say avoid all Igbo women. Not all women,” she wrote.

Her response has continued to fuel online discussions on responsible relationship choices, accountability, and the dangers of cultural stereotyping.