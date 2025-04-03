Share

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, has taken to her social media page to react to one of her fans who mocked her photo, rejoicing she was growing old.

New Telegraph reports that Genevieve Nnaji took to her X page on Wednesday to share a mugshot of herself while standing in front of an artwork portraying nature.

However, a fan took to the comment section to assert that the actress was finally growing old, adding that Genevieve cannot cheat nature while describing her as “A fine wine”.

The fan wrote, “You really cannot cheat nature. My fine wine is finally growing old.”

In response to the man’s comment, Genevieve disclosed that she would age and even get worse and if she was lucky, she was going to grow old.

She responded: “It gets worse, bro. I’ll get so old I’ll die‍♀️. if I’m lucky”.

