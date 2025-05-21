Geneva: Nigeria Pledges To Address Maternal Child Mortality

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to drastically improving maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) outcomes through transformative, scalable innovations.

Speaking during a high-level panel at the margins of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, themed “Innovate to Scale: Bending the Curve on Health MNCH SDGs”, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, emphasized the country’s resolve to reverse its high mortality rates.

Dr. Salako acknowledged the stark reality that global efforts are currently falling short of achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for maternal and child survival.

“The lives of women and children, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, continue to be lost needlessly due to preventable causes,” he stated.

“Our actions must reflect the truth that maternal and newborn deaths are preventable.”

At the core of Nigeria’s response is the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Initiative (MAMII), launched in 2024 under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to treat the health of all Nigerians as a fundamental right.

MAMII specifically targets the 172 local government areas that account for over half of Nigeria’s maternal deaths. The initiative leverages data-driven interventions, digital technologies, emergency transport solutions, and community-based strategies to close critical gaps in healthcare access and delivery.

“Pregnant women are line-listed and linked to health facilities through community structures,” Dr. Salako explained. “Deliveries at these facilities are incentivized with kits containing essential items for mothers and newborns.”

He also spotlighted the Safer Births Initiative, a key collaboration that integrates life-saving tools—such as fetal heart monitors and newborn resuscitation devices—with simulation-based training to strengthen emergency obstetric and neonatal care services.

A vital element of Nigeria’s strategy is its emphasis on cultural sensitivity and grassroots involvement. Traditional birth attendants are engaged as key partners, while community and religious leaders are instrumental in building trust and promoting positive health-seeking behaviors.

Looking ahead, Dr. Salako revealed Nigeria’s plans to expand the use of AI-powered mobile ultrasound technology and to deepen investment in primary healthcare systems to ensure innovations reach underserved populations.

“We are not just innovating for impact,” he said. “We are institutionalizing what works, scaling it sustainably, and ensuring it reaches those who need it most.

“The journey ahead demands solidarity, evidence-based solutions, and courageous leadership. Let us bend the curve for every mother, every newborn, and every child.”

