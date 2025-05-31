Genetic Testing Can Reduce Burden Of Cancer, Other Genetic Diseases in Nigeria –Dr Faduola

Share

Dr. Paul Faduola, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Androcare Fertility Centre and Oncogenomics is a medical professional with training in Medical Laboratory Science, Clinical Embryology and Translational Medicine. In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses the importance of screening gene samples in a Nigerian facility such as the Oncogenomics Centre in Shasha, Lagos, rather than sending them abroad. Excerpt:

What brought about the idea of Oncogenomics Centre, Shasha, Lagos State?

While I was still active in the field of embryology, we used to get our biopsy samples from our embryos. We sent them abroad for screening for genetic disorders and stuff like that. I was bothered by the fact that we should be having such a facility in Nigeria instead of spending our scarce resources on sending samples abroad. So when I had the opportunity, that was the first area I prioritised. That was why I started Oncogenomics – so that we are able to bring samples of rare genetic diseases that are being sent abroad for analysis in

Nigeria.

Looking around, I discovered that probably most of the likely reasons why cancer treatment in Nigeria is like a death sentence is because of late detection. And if you want to talk about early detection, the most important test you need to do is genetic screening.

They can spot these mutations early and you can start your treatment, change your lifestyle, or certain ways of doing things for you to live longer.

With Oncogenomics, you can dive more into cancer care in Nigeria and improve life expectancy in such particular patients.

I was also disappointed that most of our paternity cases have been sent abroad for testing.

Why we couldn’t have such in Nigeria also made me interested. We now have a center here in Nigeria located in Shasha, Lagos, that can do paternity tests in-country using the latest technology.

How long ago has Oncogenomics services begun in Nigeria?

We started Oncogenomics services in Nigeria in 2022. We started with what we call pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. Like I said, that was the first area of our calling, being a Nigerian center.

So we screen the embryos, check for abnormalities. We started that around 2022.

We began doing paternity testing last year and now oncology this year.

What are the other services that you provide under Oncogenomics?

We do pre-implantation tests. That covers tests like PGT-M Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic disorders for people that are AS and AS and are married

and want to have children that are non-AS. We do a screening called pre-implantation genetic screening for monogenic disorders. PGT-M (formerly PGD) is an early genetic diagnosis test for embryos produced during IVF, prior to their transfer to the uterus.

Women that are above 35, the tendency of them having embryos with chromosomal abnormality becomes higher. So if you are doing Invitro Fertilisation (IVF), you can subject your embryos to screening.

We can tell the ones that have abnormality from the ones that are normal. People can also decide to tell the gender of their babies through that screening. That is categorised under pre-implantaion genetic diagnosis. We have prenatal diagnostic testing.

The woman is already pregnant but she wants to know if the baby is healthy – maybe to check for Down syndrome. She can do what we call NIPT, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing. We can tell the status of the baby while she is still pregnant.

Then we have postnatal. After birth, you can check the chromosome of the child, whether everything is normal.

Then forensic, under paternity, we can know the father of the child even before

the child is born. Just by taking the blood of the mother, we can tell who is likely the father. We may not really wait for the child to be born before we do the comparison. That is called NIPT.

You are talking about NIPT, what does it stand for?

NIPT is the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing that we use to check whether a child that has not yet been birthed, to be able to ascertain the father before he is born. We can also do the test to ascertain paternity after the child is born. That is a normal paternity test.

Apart from that, we are also into oncology – cancer screening. We are more interested in prevention.

If you have any history in your family about cancer, you can come to screen

to see if you have those mutations that are likely to predispose you.

You can adopt life-style changes or start some treatments. Basically those are the areas under genetics that our Oncogenomics facility in Shasha covers for now.

What specific technologies have enabled you to achieve these works?

We have a technology called the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). That is the latest technology for any genetic study in the world. With this technology, you can screen for a lot of dysfunction and get results within 24 hours. You get the right diagnosis.

Previous methods like the Fluorescence In Situ Hybridisation (FISH), or the SANGAR method, would take you weeks to get results.

With the old method, someone could come for screening and the result would be ready in three months. But NGS has made it so simple. It’s like you can look through and get your result out without delay.

That is the technology that has made it so easy. And that is why we are making these tests are possible in Nigeria.

Do you have these treatments available in Nigeria?

Definitely. There were times when tests and samples were taken abroad. That was my motivation for getting this equipment into Nigeria.

I felt that taking samples abroad was not necessary. We can do it in-country. We need to get the expertise. We had to travel a lot to get the expertise and

equipment to start this test here.

So how accessible are these services, particularly considering the costs?

Compared to what you pay abroad, the costs are significantly lower. Fortunately, my priority for diving into this area of medicine is not financial, but what I call

passion. I want to see these things in my country.

So how accessible are these services and the oncogenomic services in Nigeria as a group, considering the financial power of the majority of our people?

That is why we tried to bring down the prices significantly. Because we have no purchasing power here. And the cost is from the reagent we import.

We talked to our partners to make them understand that this market is new. We need to build confidence. That’s why sometimes they come a little lower for us. And we pull our price down. What you get costly here, you won’t get it abroad. That I am sure.

What is your motivation coming into this particular field that you find yourself in?

While growing up, I used to watch these movies where they manipulate genes to create a lot of advances in medicine. I always pictured myself in that. That was what I thought was medicine.

Unfortunately, I went into the medical line and discovered what I was seeing on TV was far different from what was being taught. I was discouraged. I needed to manipulate genes. So when I had the opportunity, I had to acquire those skills to fulfill my childhood ambition. That was the idea behind me coming into the medical line. I just like seeing genes. I believe that every ailment is traced to a gene.

Talking about projections, what do you foresee for the future in terms of the services being provided at Androcare and Oncogenomics?

This service is genetics in general. One of the selling points of genetics is that, like I mentioned, cancer is not a death sentence, while in Nigeria, it’s a death sentence. The reason is because before you get a diagnosis, the cancer has already spread. But in genetics, just by a simple blood sample, I can tell you that in the next six years, this thing will happen if you do not treat it. For example, in breast cancer, you can deactivate those genes before then.

In the case of certain cancers, you can take action and not experience it at all. So that’s why for those people, it’s not a death sentence. They detected it much earlier.

My intention is to make this more regular in Nigeria and more accessible, so that people can have a chance at early detection and be able to take more personal responsibility for their actions. That’s my major drive. The Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health, AFH is the regulatory body.

So How do you as professionals navigate the aspect of not being able to regulate your practice?

So at the moment, there is no regulation in the country regarding these aspects.

AFH has not been legally empowered by our law to regulate the practice.

It’s just an association for now. So they are actually soliciting and making efforts in the National Assembly to have the legal backing to regulate the practice of Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) in Nigeria like it’s done abroad.

If you go abroad, you have the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, (HFEA) in the United Kingdom (UK).

That organisation is responsible for regulating every clinic. Now, if you say you are practicing IVF, we come to yournclinic, they will check whether you have the expertise to practice it. They will check whether you have the equipment

to practice it. They will check your record to be sure that you are complying with every detail about it. If you miss anything, they will review your license. You are not going to practice.

They have a state rule that this is what you must do, this is what you must do, this is what you must do. But we are lacking this in Nigeria. So we do not have a legally backed body for now.

So we are still hoping the National Assembly will be open to making the rules are stricter so that we can have defined rules and regulations to follow.

You make mention of egg donation soliciting. The operations of these things need to be put into Law. For instance, these egg donors are not supposed to be paid. We are not paying them. All we give them is what we call inconvenience fee because they have to leave their workplace, they have to transport. But you cannot pay for an egg.

Unfortunately, because of the poverty in this part of the world, those girls still see it as something significant. So they donate to this clinic this month. They donate to another clinic next month.

They are supposed to donate maybe two or three times only, but they want to donate every month. So these are the things that we expect regulation to check.

So we need all these regulations. And we have had instances where people want to become surrogates…a lot of poor; how will I put it? We have agencies that are supposed to be surrogacy agencies. They collect money from the intended parents but are not supposed to enslave the surrogates or put them in a harsh condition but because of no rules and regulations, anything can happen. So these are the changes we expect to see when all these regulations come into place.

