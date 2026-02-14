Genesis Unrolled: 588-foot Bible Scroll Sets New Artistic Benchmark

History unfolded in an unexpected way penultimate Sunday, during a church service at RCCG Lagos Province 27, when Pastor Noruwa Edokpolo announced that the congregation was about to witness a landmark achievement.

What followed was the unveiling of what is being described as the longest hand-painted illustrated scroll of a book of the Bible by an individual, a 588- foot visual rendering of the Book of Genesis. Created by a Fine Arts graduate of the University of Benin, Dr. Peacemaker Alexander Efeoghene, the monumental scroll features more than 2,000 painted scenes depicting stories from Genesis chapters 1 to 50.

Executed in vibrant acrylic using an impressionist style, the work took nearly three years of intensive studio practice, from 2022 to 2025. The completed scroll, mounted on attached LBB card and operated with a manually propelled rolling device, stretches approximately 170 meters.

According to the project team, this surpasses the 328- foot (100-meter) record set in 2010 by Chinese artist Dai Dunbang and his team. The project is currently undergoing the Guinness World Records verification process. Speaking on the inspiration behind the project, Dr. Efeoghene described the scroll as both a personal and spiritual milestone. “My passion for illustrating Bible stories began in 1996,” he said.

“This project is a humble attempt to inspire Christian artists to use their creative gifts to tell God’s stories in new and compelling ways.” With over 2,000 commissioned illustrations completed for publishers and organizations throughout his career, the artist views the Genesis scroll as a continuation of a lifelong commitment to visual storytelling.

Beyond record-breaking ambition, the project carries broader objectives. It aims to promote storytelling through visual art, support Christian missions through accessible digital reproductions, mentor emerging artists, and contribute to the education and welfare of underprivileged children in rural communities.

Project Coordinator, Pastor Noruwa Edokpolo, emphasised that the initiative extends beyond artistic accomplishment. “This is not merely about setting records,” he said. “It is a movement, a fusion of biblical truth and contemporary artistic expression.

It serves as a visual teaching tool for children, the illiterate, and diverse cultures worldwide.” According to Edokpolo, a percentage of proceeds from exhibitions and related initiatives will be directed toward community outreach, particularly supporting vulnerable children and women with special needs.