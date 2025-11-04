Genesis, NNPC Announce Collaboration To Boost Nigeria’s Grid Stability

In line with its commitment to advancing sustainable industrialisation and accelerating Nigeria’s energy transition, Genesis Energy, a leading pan-African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) to supply excess power generated from the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) to the national grid.

According to a statement by SKOT Communications, the announcement, made during an official visit by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to Genesis Energy’s operational site within the Port Harcourt Refinery in Eleme, Rivers State, provided an opportunity to showcase Genesis Energy’s contribution to Nigeria’s industrial growth through the operation of the nation’s largest licensed private off-grid clean power plant (84MW).

Speaking during the visit, Adelabu was quoted to have commended Genesis Energy’s operational excellence and reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering a business environment that attracts and protects private-sector investment in the power industry.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Energy Group, Mr. Akinwole II Omoboriowo, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to leveraging innovative clean energy solutions to power Nigeria’s industrial and economic advancement.

“At Genesis Energy, we remain committed to powering progress through strategic partnerships that strengthen Nigeria’s energy infrastructure and expand access to reliable power.”