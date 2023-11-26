Genesis Global Reels Out Programme, Says It Would Rain ‘Strange Favour’

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, senior shepherd of Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global, has announced the start of the church’s annual harvest.

As usual, the program titled: ‘Harvest of Strange favour’ will begin on Friday, December 15, 2023, with the powerful encounter Vigil/Night of Praise.

According to the church media aide, Oluwaseun Fabiyi, all is set for the life-transforming encounter, as the program this year is uniquely significant due to the fact that the country is experiencing an economic downturn, and as such, people need to seek supernatural assistance from the Almighty God to come up with bizarre possibilities that will turn their mourning into laughter.

During a chat with newsmen in Lagos, he explained that there are merited favours as well as strange favours. He said God has instructed his servant, Prophet Oladele to gather the people for strange manifestations of favour in all forms.

The ‘Harvest of Strange Favor’ service begins with a praise/vigil; while the adults’ harvest and thanksgiving service takes place on Sunday, December 17, 2023. All these, he hinted would take place in the church auditorium in Dalemo, Alakuko, Lagos.

Regarding the program, Prophet Oladele, who is also referred to as “Genesis,” noted that God would display his peculiar favours through humans and through various forms of supernatural visitation. As a result, he asked everyone to try their hardest to participate in the program and to be extremely patient.

He noted that many gospel artists have been scheduled to perform electrifying and soul-lifting songs during the event, artists like Moji Daramola; Dare Oxygen; Bukola Ittah; Oluwa Segunfunmi 02; Moses Harmony and Bidemi Olaoba among many others.

In his final remark about the program, Oladele said, divinity is set to smile on humanity.