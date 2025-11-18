Genesis Energy Reiterates Commitment To Nigeria’s Energy Transition

Genesis Energy Group has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s energy transformation through increased privatesector investment and strategic partnerships that deliver clean, reliable, and sustainable power across the country.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Energy Group, Akinwole Omoboriowo, in a keynote address themed: “Reimagining Investment in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry,” underscored the critical role of policy reforms, market efficiency, and collaboration in driving Nigeria’s power-sector transformation.

According to a statement at the weekend, he spoke at the 2025 Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit, in Lagos, where Genesis Energy served as Headline Sponsor, joining policymakers, financiers, and industry leaders to discuss pathways for sustainable electricity supply under the theme “Powering Nigeria through Investment, Innovation and Partnership.”

The summit was organised by Informa Markets under the patronage of the Federal Ministry of Power. He said: “For decades, Nigeria’s power sector has been characterised by immense potential but persistent challenges.

With the introduction of the Electricity Act 2023, we now have a clear and enduring framework that defines how the sector will grow and operate. For the first time, sub-national governments can establish their own electricity markets, tailoring solutions to their unique economic needs.

The Act also gives legal recognition to off-grid and mini-grid projects, transforming them from pilot schemes into viable, bankable investment opportunities.

This clarity is restoring investor confidence and creating space for innovation and competition across the value chain. These are the foundations of NESI 2.0 — a new, decentralised energy system built on policy certainty, private capital, and shared ambition.”

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, highlighted the role of public-private sector partnership in advancing the energy sector.