Generators Tripping’ Cause Of National Grid Collapse – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has identified the cause of the most recent power grid collapse as a “Series of lines and generators tripping,” leading to a widespread blackout affecting multiple regions.

According to TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the partial grid disturbance occurred around 1:52 p.m., on Tuesday impacting electricity generation and transmission.

Mbah stated that data from the National Control Centre (NCC) showed that while a large portion of the national grid experienced disruptions, some areas remained unaffected by the bulk power loss.

TCN’s engineers have been mobilized to restore power, with bulk supply already reinstated in Abuja by 2:49 p.m., and work is underway to restore service across other affected areas.

The incident marks another episode in Nigeria’s recurring grid instability, raising concerns about the resilience of the power infrastructure.

TCN expressed its regrets over the inconvenience caused to electricity consumers nationwide, promising to continue efforts to stabilize and improve grid performance.

TCN emphasized its commitment to reducing the frequency of such disruptions, with ongoing maintenance and upgrades aimed at enhancing the reliability of Nigeria’s national power supply.

