Generator Fumes Kills Family Of 6 In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an in- vestigation into the death of a family of six, including both parents, who allegedly died after inhaling fumes from a generator set in Ogale community, Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the deceased had left the generator in their sitting room overnight, and the carbon monoxide from the generator allegedly killed the family of six.

The deceased, Obele Theophilus, his wife, children and brother in-law, retired to bed on Saturday night but failed to wake up on Sunday morning, January 11, 2026. Neighbours said concern grew when the family’s door remained locked as of 10 a.m.

After repeated knocks on their door and no response, neighbours forced the door open and discovered the lifeless bodies. The man and his children were found on the bed, the wife in the bathroom, while the brother-inlaw was found close to the door, suggesting he may have tried to open the door.

A police source told our correspondent that the victims had planned to return to Port Harcourt after the holiday before the tragedy occurred.

The cause of death of the family remains unclear, as no one has been able to provide clear details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Confirming the incident, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Grace IringeKoko, said the Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened in investigating a tragic incident that occurred on January 11, at about 3am, in Ogale Eleme, where six members of a family were found dead in a locked room.

The police Spokesperson said one Godwin Ogosu of Ogale, Eleme Community, through a distress call, reported that his elder brother, wife and children who slept the previous night have not woken up from sleep with the doors still locked.

In a swift response, Operatives of the Command attached to the Eleme Division, mobilised to the scene, and forced open the doors to the room and discovered their lifeless bodies. The victims, identified as:n Theophilus Obele, 49, Eunice Obele, Saka Obele, Peace Obele, Nyimenka Obele and Abel Nwaka.