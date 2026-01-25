Generational Curses On Iwo Eroding – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has declared that generational curses on Iwoland have been completely erased, describing Iwo as one of the most civilized and safest cities for business development.

The monarch made the declaration on Tuesday during the commissioning of an ultra-modern shopping mall in Iwo, the headquarters of Osun West Senatorial District, Osun State.

The newly inaugurated facility, known as Right Time Shopping Mall, comprises a game house, lounge, event hall, and laundry services.

Speaking at the event, the Oluwo described the project as a clear testimony that the long-standing generational challenges confronting Iwo are gradually fading. He commended the Chief Executive Officer of Right Time, Alhaji Mutiu Suba, and urged other investors to emulate his initiative by establishing businesses in the ancient city.

According to the monarch, Iwo remains one of the safest cities for business prosperity, noting that there are no movement restrictions arising from cultural practices in the town.

“Iwo is the safest and most civilized city in Yorubaland. My first 10 years on the throne were dedicated to restoring the glory of the monarchy, establishing the throne as an institution of God, erasing generational curses on the land, and setting a prosperous pace for Iwo’s development,” Oluwo said.

“Today, I am here to commission one of the prides of Iwoland, the Right Time Shopping Mall. This project is a testimony to answered prayers for Iwo and a clear manifestation that generational curses are eroding,” he added.

The monarch further commended Alhaji Suba for investing in what he described as “world-class businesses” in Iwo, noting that the project has boosted the city’s economic outlook.

“I call on all investors, sons and daughters of Iwoland to emulate this vibrant businessman by investing at home. Those abroad do not need to build multimillion-naira houses alone; instead, build industries that will provide employment opportunities for our people,” Oluwo urged.

He assured business owners and entrepreneurs of his full support, reiterating his commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment and economic growth in Iwoland.