Generation Ramp Up: Expect More Grid Collapses This Year–MAN

Share

The Manufacturers Associa – tion of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the national grid may experience more collapses due to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s quest to add more megawatts to electricity supply this year.

MAN emphasised that there was need for an emergency energy crisis summit by stakeholders to hold where deeper conversation around the country’s power should form the focal point of discussion.

Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the quest for alternative source of energy was attracting more problems to the national grid.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “I must tell you there is a challenge now. Alternative source of energy is about 6,500 megawatts (MW).

The national grid is only able to cope with 4,000 MW to 5,000 MW, which shows that apart from costs, unreliability has remained a permanent problem for the national grid and we can now see that an increase in it is going to further jeopardise the capacity of the Discos.

“Last year, we had 12 national grid collapses. The increase by 250 per cent has not solved the problem. I think in order for us to resolve the energy crisis and the situation we have in power there has to be deeper conversation.

If you say you are charging costs reflective tariff, which costs are you reflecting? “Are you funding incompetence, inefficiency and incapacity? Or you are just supporting private business with government’s support.

“How can I be producing toothpaste that is making your gum to hurt you and you are saying don’t worry continue to use it if you buy and pay more, I will have more money to make a better one. Who does business like that?

“So I think it would be a disservice if you are a private sector person and you get into a business that it is not prosperous you get out of it.

“Many companies have collapsed, some have left the country, some are performing below par, others are taking their losses so the Discos should cut their losses and do other businesses.”

Speaking on the case in court with NERC, the MAN boss stated: “We petitioned NERC which the law says. But it was during the pending of our petition we went for hearing we got a counsel but while that one was going on those guys were shutting down our factories so we ran to court to say look, we have petitioned these guys and they have the yams they have the knife and there are using it to cut our members so stop them from disconnecting us until we finished but they refused.

“And somehow they got a political judgment and our injunction case was vacated and dismissed.”

Share

Please follow and like us: