General Onyeuko, Ex-Military Spokesman Is Dead

Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd.), a former military spokesperson is dead.

According to a reliable source, the Major General passed away on Saturday morning, August 26 after he was taken to a private hospital following his complaint of cold.

General Onyeuko, a former Director of Defence Media Operations, withdrew from the Nigerian Army after the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu

New Telegraph gathered according to a close relative that the deceased was in good health on Friday before he unexpectedly became ill on Saturday morning and passed away,