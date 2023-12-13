General Motors Announces Retirement Product Devt Boss, Parks

General Motors on Wednesday announced that Doug Parks, who leads the automaker’s global product development team would retire after nearly four decades with the company.

The company made the announcement as it acknowledged that Parks played a key role in its electrification strategy during his tenure.

Parks has overseen teams that are responsible for developing GM’s Electric Vehicle architecture and the engineering group behind its self-driving unit, Cruise.

GM also named Ken Morris, currently vice president, of global vehicle and propulsion teams; and Josh Tavel, currently global VP of customer care and aftersales, to new leadership roles in its product development team, which will now be under its president, Mark Reuss.

The changes are effective Jan. 2 and come at a time when GM has been struggling to launch its next-generation EVs amid lower-than-expected demand and deals with a crisis at Cruise.

GM CEO Mary Barra had previously said she was “disappointed” with EV production this year due to difficulties with battery module assembly. “We’ve spent years preparing GM to transition to an all-electric future, and Doug’s leadership has been pivotal,” Barra said in a statement on Wednesday.