General Election: Twists and turns of guber polls

Before the general election, the opinion of many Nigerians and political analysts was that the governors would use their power of incumbency and influence to decide the outcome of the exercise in their respective states.

Many did not foresee the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) losing their controlled states to any opposition but the outcome saw some governors, who contested the election, losing to members of the opposition, while anointed candidates of a few others were defeated. In the presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost Lagos State, the stronghold of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi.

However, the Lagos State governor and APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was able to rally sup- port in the gubernatorial election, which he won resoundingly. It was not the case for some governors, as they lost to the candidates of the opposition parties. In Zamfara State for instance, Governor Bello Matawalle lost to the opposition PDP candidate, Dauda Lawal.

The defeat of Matawalle and APC in the state came as a shock to many followers of Zamfara politics, considering the fact that the party won resoundingly in the presidential election in the state. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in declaring Lawal Governor-elect, said he polled 377,726 votes against Matawalle’s 311,976 votes.

Interestingly, Matawalle became governor on the platform of the PDP in 2019 before he defected to the APC with all his cabinet mem- bers and members of the state House of Assembly. In Kano, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s dream of handing over to the candidate of the APC, Yusuf Gawuna, failed to materialize as Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was declared the winner of the poll. Not only that, the party also secured 17 out of the 24 House of Representatives seats in addition to a high number of state Assembly seats.

The NNPP is led by a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwakwanso. The INEC returning officer, Ahmad Ibrahim, announced that Yusuf won the election with 1,019,602 votes, while Gawuna, the current deputy governor, got 890,705 votes. Yusuf had contested against Ganduje in 2019 in what was regarded as a very controversial election, which went into supplementary polls in 28 out of the 44 local government areas of the state. At the end of the first election, Yusuf led Ganduje with 26,655 votes. Yusuf, who was at the time the PDP candidate polled 1,014,474 votes while Ganduje got 987,819 votes.

Ganduje eventually won by scoring 45,876 votes while Yusuf amassed 10,239 in the supplementary polls. The Kwankwasiyya movement supporters celebrated the NNPP’s victory, defying the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the state government to prevent an outbreak of violence following the tension generated by the election outcome.

For the APC family in the Plateau, this is not the best of times, having lost power to the opposition PDP which it displaced from the government house in 2015 after ruling the state for 16 years. Despite Governor Si- mon Lalong’s efforts to install his anointed candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as his suc- cessor, PDP’s Caleb Mutfwang emerged as the Governor-elect.

The PDP candidate garnered 525,299 votes to defeat his APC counterpart, who had 481,370 votes. According to the results, the PDP won in 10 LGAs, while the APC triumphed in seven. Lalong, who is the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council equally failed to win the Plateau South Senatorial District seat. He was trounced by PDP’s Bali Napoleon, who received 148,844 votes to the governor’s 91,674. It was also double loss for Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

His senatorial aspiration did not fly; he also failed to sustain the PDP’s hold on power in the state. Before the election, pundits had bet on APC’s Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia winning the governorship poll. True to predictions, the cleric defeated the PDP candidate, Titus Uba.

The development marked the second time a Catholic priest would emerge as the governor of Benue State since it was cre- ated in 1976. Alia scored 473,933 votes to defeat Uba, who had 223,914 votes and the candidate of Labour Party, Hemma Hembe, who se- cured 41,841 votes. With this development, Ortom may be one step away from political oblivion. The same political storm that swept- off Ortom also eclipsed Governor Aminu

Tambuwal’s plan of keeping the PDP in power in Sokoto State. The PDP candidate, Saidu Ubandoma, was no match for APC;s Ahmed Sokoto, who won the poll. The Governor-elect, an ally of a former governor of the state and sitting senator, Aliyu Wamakko, was deputy to Tambu- wal during his first tenure between 2015 and 2019. In 2019, he contested against

Tambuwal and lost by a close margin of 342 votes after a re-run. In Abia State, Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) made mincemeat of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s bid to retire to the Sen- ate like some of his fellow governors. While he was still trying to come to terms with this, the LP snatched the control of the state from his party, the PDP, as Alex Otti was declared the governor-elect.

Other bigwigs whose political ca- reers were aborted include Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who was defeated in his race for the Senate by Okechukwu Ezea of the Labour Party; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State who lost the senatorial election to David Jimkuta of the APC as well as Kebbi gov- ernor, Abubakar Bagudu. He succumbed to Adamu Aliero of the PDP in the Kebbi Central Senatorial District election. In Yobe, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ahmed Lawan, lost his seat in the assembly to Lawan Musa, a 34-year-old candidate of the PDP, for Nguru II Constituency.

The Returning Officer for the election, Dr Habib Muhammad said Musa scored 6,648 votes to defeat Lawan of the APC who got 6,466 votes. Lawan, who hails from Majakura village in Nguru LGA, had contested for the councillorship ticket for Majakura Ward in 2021 on the platform of the APC but lost. Later on, he was arrested and detained by security agencies thrice for criticising the speaker on Facebook.

After he regained his freedom, Majakura residents reportedly asked Musa to challenge the speaker at the polls. He heeded their call and secured PDP’s ticket. The rest, as they say, is history. The Yobe Speaker was not the only one who bit the dust. His colleague in Zamfara State House of Assembly, Speaker Nasiru Magarya and his deputy, Musa Bawa Yankuzo, were both defeated by the PDP candidates in the state. The returning officer for the Zurmi West Constituency election, Ismail Moriki, declared Bilyaminu Ismail as the winner of the election in the Speaker’s constituency.

Ismail polled 11,213 votes to defeat Magarya, who garnered 9,530 votes. In the same vein, the Deputy Speaker, Yankuzo, lost his re-election bid to the PDP’s Bello Mazawaje, who scored 21,197 votes ahead of Yankuzo’s 13, 820 votes.

The senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani equally lost his bid to return to the National Assembly. He was dusted by the Labour Party candidate, Kelvin Chukwu. Kelvin’s victory was apparently made possible by the cruel murder of his brother who was the senatorial candidate.

But Nnamani, a former Enugu State gov- ernor, blamed the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi for his loss, accusing him of playing ’wicked and dangerous politics.’ Following his loss, the former senator defected to the APC with his supporters. Apart from the governors, who lost their bids for re-election and those that failed to in- stall their successors, other governors came out of the election successfully. In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde was declared the winner of the exercise. The governor polled 563,756 votes to beat his close rival Teslim Fo- larin of APC who scored 256,685 votes, while Adebayo Adelabu of Accord Party scored 38,357 votes. Adelabu, who came third in the election, was among the first set of people to congratu- late Governor Makinde. He said the victory was a call to do more and serve the people diligently. He said, “Election has come and gone and we should all go back to our normal daily lives like I always say.

It is my strong belief that election should not be a do-or-die affair, as God changes times and seasons, he enthrones and dethrones kings according to his wish. God’s time is the best.

“Election is all about giving our state the best in governance and achieving the desired socio-economic development to improve the welfare and prosperity of our people. While we will continue in our constructive, objective and helpful criticism of government policies and programs, all that matters now is joining hands with the Governor in our respective capacity to achieve the desired people-orient- ed development for the state, for posterity to smile on us.”

Likewise, the incumbent governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, has also won his re-election. The governor polled 273,424 votes to defeat his closest rival, Shuaib Abdullahi of the PDP, who polled 155,490 votes.

In Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni has won his re-election bid after 317,113 to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of the PDP who scored 104,259. While in Gombe State, Governor Muham- madu Inuwa Yahaya was declared the win- ner election. He scored 342,821 to defeat PDP’s Jibrin Barde who scored 233,131, while the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP Candidate Khamisu Mailantarki scored 19,861.

In Bauchi State, Governor Bala Moham- med has won his re-election bid for another four-year term. Mohammed polled 525,280 to defeat his closest rival and APC candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who polled 432,272. While in Nasarawa State, INEC declared Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The governor polled a total of 347,209 votes to de- feat his closest opponent, David Ombugadu of the PDP, who got 283, 016 votes. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was also declared the winner of the governor- ship election in the state. Zulum polled a total of 545,543 votes to beat his close rival of the PDP, Mohammed Ali Jajari, who scored 82,147 votes, while Labour Party candidate, Goni Abdullshi emerged third with 1,517 votes. In Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi succeeded in installing his Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as the next governor of the state. INEC on Monday declared Nwifuru as the winner of the exercise after polling a total of 199,131 votes to beat his main challengers, Chief If- eanyi Odii of the PDP and Professor Bernard Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 80,191 and 52,189 votes respectively. Likewise, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State also installed a successor by ensuring that the candidate of APC, Umar Bago came out successful during the exercise.

The electoral umpire announced Bago winner of the election. Bago polled a total of 469,897 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Hon Isah Liman Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 388,476 votes. In Cross River State, INEC declared Prince Bassey Edet Otu of the APC winner of the governorship election in the state. The com- mission announced that Otu polled 258,619 votes to emerge the winner of the election. He defeated his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Senator Sandy Onor, who polled 179,636 votes. In Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also installed a successor with Sheriff Obor- evwori winning the governorship election. Oborevwori polled 360234 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who scored 240229, while the Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Pela came a distant third with 48,047 votes.