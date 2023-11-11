General Coordinator, Patrick Pascal: Eagles’ll Crush All Opponents To Qualify For World Cup

…Says Missing Qatar 2022 Still Hurts

It Will Be Robbery To Deny Osimhen African Player Of The Year Award

The General Coordinator of the Super Eagles, Pat- rick Pascal, has admitted that missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup is still hurtful, but the players and the officials are turning the disappointment into a catalyst for exceptional performances as the 2026 edition of the tournament gets underway next week. The Eagles are expected to reconvene on Monday ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Nigeria was one of the biggest football nations conspicuously missing in Qatar.

Still, Pascal said, rather than dwell on the miss or allow it to stir a negative mentality within the team, the players and officials have seen it as a springboard for qualification for the next edition of the tournament. “Nigeria was not the only country that missed the World Cup; we were disappointed that we couldn’t make it to Qatar, but that one is gone. We shouldn’t allow that to affect the way we approach our assignment for the next edition of the tournament.

This is like a student who has a carryover; he only needs to go back and study harder to clear the paper next time. We have the players and the squad good enough to go all the way and get the ticket for the next edition. The whole world is waiting for the Super Eagles to qualify for the tournament, and these players have shown they can get the job done,” he said.

The team will begin the journey with a faceoff with the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on November 17, 2023. South Africa and Benin Republic, now managed by former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, are the other teams in their group. The three-time African champions will travel to Rwanda, where they will be hosted by the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on November 20, 2023.

Pascal, a former Eagles defender, said although there are no minnows again in African football, the quality Nigeria packed in its squad should make it look like a light job for Jose Peseiro’s men. “I agree with you that there are no minnows again in African football; football on the continent is usually so tough, but you also have to look at the quality of our team. We have players who are scoring regularly for their various teams in Europe.

The strikers, defenders, and midfielders, quality across the pitch. We only need to put these players in the right perspective and get the best out of them; they can beat any team.’ “Winning a World Cup ticket is a priority for us, and we know that we have to win every point along the way because a failure to do that could pose a danger to our ambition.

We have to start well by beating Lesotho and then travel away for the match against Zimbabwe; that one is also a must-win,” he said. Pascal is delighted about the s u c c e s s stories of the Nigerian players abroad, particularly Victor Osimhen, who finished in the Top 10 of the recent Ballon d’Or. The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan star said Osimhen has not been celebrated enough for the feat, and the eulogy for the Napoli forward should be ‘out of this world’ when he is named the African Footballer of the Year next month.

He insisted that denying the former Lille of France star the gong would amount to the biggest robbery in the history of the award, given what was achieved in the year under review. “I think we don’t know how to celebrate ourselves enough. I didn’t expect to see the noise around Osimhen’s achievement in the Ballon d’Or go down like this, but it would be a different feeling to see him crowned the best player in Africa.

It is his award to pick up; who has done as much as he did in the year under review? He single-handedly led Napoli to their first league title in 33 years and even emerged as the highest goalscorer in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. They are talking about the World Cup who among the Moroccan players finished above Osimhen in the Ballon d’Or rankings. What we saw with Morocco in Qatar was a team work no particular player was exceptionally brilliant in that team,” he said.