General Ali Seeks Military Support For Musa To End Security Challenges

Ma j o r- G e n e r a l Moundhey Gadzama Ali (rtd), has called on both serving and retired senior officers to support President Bola Tinubu’s nominee, General Christopher Musa as Minister of De- fence, saying unified support from the military community is crucial to ending Nigeria’s lingering security challenges.

Ali said, “The task before Musa is enormous and will demand practical input, co- operation and honest counsel from experienced officers rather than silent observa- tion or political posturing.”

He urged all retired generals, Infantry officers and the Special Forces community to actively contribute solutions that will strengthen the new minister’s capacity to defeat terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

“Let us all rally behind one of our own, General Christopher Musa, who has just been nominated President Bola Tinubu, to serve as Minister of Defence.

“As he leads, in the spirit of ‘follow me’, let us openly provide answers to critical requirements to assist him in seeing to the end of banditry, terrorism and insurgency in our dear nation,” adding that, “Together, we can make the herculean task easy,” While describing Musa as a long-time friend and trusted colleague.

Ali advised him to remain firm, focused and immune to sycophancy, noting that Nigeria’s security crisis is fed by powerful interests. He urged him to confront sponsors and enablers of criminal networks “no matter whose horse is gored.”

“With Nigeria still tackling insurgency in the NorthEast, banditry and kidnapping in the North-West, and emerging threats elsewhere, Musa’s success will depend heavily on collective support from the officer corps,” he said urging the military community to treat Musa’s appointment as a national commitment rather than an individual responsibility.