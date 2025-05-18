Geneith Health Competition Sponsor Congratulates Pate On Global Recognition

Share

Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd and sponsor of the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), Emmanuel Umenwa, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Ali Pate, following his recognition as one of the 100 most influential global figures shaping healthcare worldwide.

Umenwa described the prestigious accolade as a testament to Pate’s unwavering dedication and significant contributions toward building a healthier Nigeria.

In a joint statement signed by Umenwa and Cletus Ilobanafor, initiator of the GHC—powered by Coastal Forte—the duo hailed Pate’s recognition as not only an honor but also an affirmation of his transformative leadership and innovative impact on health system reforms both locally and globally.

“We are proud to congratulate you on this well-deserved honor. It symbolizes the profound impact you have made in shaping healthcare perspectives globally,” the statement read.

The GHC noted that the recognition highlights Nigeria’s growing visibility in global health leadership and aligns seamlessly with the broader objectives of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to implement life-enhancing reforms across key sectors.

The statement also acknowledged Pate’s extensive contributions to primary healthcare, especially during his tenure as Executive Secretary of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“Your steadfast commitment to health system reforms, health equity, and strengthening primary healthcare is commendable,” the statement read, praising his efforts to revitalize frontline health facilities and expand the community health workforce—critical steps toward improving maternal, newborn, and child health outcomes.

The statement further lauded Pate’s leadership in advancing Nigeria’s fight against malaria, particularly through the strategic rollout of malaria vaccines.

“This initiative is crucial in tackling malaria, which accounts for nearly 65 percent of clinical visits in our country,” they emphasized.

GHC also commended the Minister’s governance approach, which emphasizes collaboration between government agencies, development partners, and the private sector—an approach credited with enhancing transparency and attracting vital investments in the healthcare sector.

On pharmaceutical development, GHC praised Pate’s commitment to boosting local drug manufacturing, describing it as a transformative shift toward enhancing Nigeria’s health sovereignty and strengthening the pharmaceutical value chain.

However, GHC raised concerns over recent tensions in the health sector and urged Prof. Pate to demonstrate unifying leadership by facilitating inclusive dialogue and ensuring fair treatment for all healthcare professionals.

“As a global health leader, we trust you to uphold the rule of law and guarantee that all health workers enjoy their rightful benefits and privileges,” the statement said.

“Your vision, moral integrity, and empathy must guide your decision-making as you navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.”

The organization emphasized the importance of collaborative healthcare practices and encouraged the Minister to continue fostering team-based approaches, which have proven successful in health systems around the world.

“Despite the complexity of our health challenges, we believe you are well-positioned to develop sustainable solutions that encourage interprofessional cooperation,” they added.

In conclusion, the Geneith Health Competition reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

“We assure you of our steadfast support as you lead initiatives to transform Nigeria’s healthcare landscape for the better,” the statement concluded.

