Geneith Health Competition: Nigerian Youth To Lead Fight Against Malaria

The Geneith Health Competition (GHC) is set to empower Nigerian youth as ambassadors in the fight against malaria, with the aim of eradicating the disease across the country.

The initiative, organized by CEOAFRICA, sponsored by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and powered by Coatal Forte Softgel, targets students in secondary and tertiary institutions.

It provides a structured platform for participants to drive malaria awareness, prevention, and control within their schools and communities.

Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, MD/CEO of CEOAFRICA, described the competition as more than just a contest. “The Geneith Health Competition is a movement that empowers youth to take ownership of their health and that of their communities,” he said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Mr. Emmanuel Umenwa, MD of Geneith Pharmaceuticals, stressed the crucial role of youth in public health. “Nigerian youth must be at the forefront of battling malaria. By equipping them with knowledge, we can create a network of health ambassadors driving change,” he noted.

With attractive cash prizes at stake, participants are encouraged to excel while spreading life-saving knowledge. The competition also highlights mottos that inspire action, including: “End malaria, our strongest challenge yet;” “Your health, your defense against malaria;” “Stand strong, stay malaria-free;” “Mosquitoes don’t rest, neither should we;” and “Join the competition, beat the bite.”

As malaria continues to pose a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, the GHC aligns with global health goals by putting young people at the center of change.

Registration is currently ongoing, and organizers are urging students nationwide to seize the opportunity. “Together, as youth ambassadors, we can make malaria a thing of the past in Nigeria,” Ilobanafor urged.