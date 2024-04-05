Gender Responsiveness: NILDs Partners Security Agencies To Review Security Sector Laws – DG

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Director-General Abubakar Sulaiman has said the institute is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to review their laws to be gender-responsive. Sulaiman said this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja.

He lamented that the laws setting up the security institutions are not gender-responsive. The NILDS chief said: “The overall objective of this project is to sensitise the National Assembly and enlighten the security sector institutions to the need to make their Laws and Acts gender responsive.

“Indeed, the security institutions are major actors not only in the prevention and response to security issues but also in strategic conflict resolution and peacebuilding initiatives.