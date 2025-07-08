Gender Parity Takes Centre Stage At Veritas Day Out With Chimamanda

Veritas University, Abuja recently had a memorable 60 minutes interaction with renowned novelist and feminist icon, Chimamanda Adichie. It was a moment to appreciate African Literature, promote critical thinking and inspire students to pursue their creativity and as well as connect with the voice, vision and legacy of a global literary force, REGINA OTOKPA reports

The calm atmosphere at Veritas University Abuja recently took a few hours break, as students of the institution filed out in their numbers to celebrate and connect with a rare gem and global icon, Chimamanda Adichie.

The students didn’t mind the long wait for the renowned novelist whose works have continued to redefine African Literature; bringing female perspectives to her writings as she unashamedly advocates equal rights and opportunities for women.

Patiently responding to all questions from the excited students who showed they were well versed both in literature and in her works, Chimamanda’s presence and engagement with the students created a powerful experience that goes far beyond the classroom.

Unable to attend to the multitude of questions from across the vast hall for want of time, Chimamanda within a short period did not only inspire the students to pursue their dreams and critical endeavours, but she had challenged them to consider multiple perspectives when reading.

Equal opportunities

During the entire session and chat with the media, Chimamanda who is known globally for her novels especially Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, was sure to advocate equal rights and opportunities for women all the way.

While insisting women were not out to fight their male counterparts, she explained that women have a crucial role that men must not ignore or else, the clamour for national development will continue to be a mirage.

The novelist who argued that men and women should be able to compete using their brains equally, added that there was a need to begin to think of the situation of women in the context of the man.

According to her, the exclusion of women in society was hindering global growth, development and innovation. By implication, this means that the world would have been a far better place if women were given a place to explore and bring their talents to bear.

The writer who said the world cheated itself thinking it should be all about the men, maintained that the world would have brought in more talents and intelligence to every sector by embracing the full inclusion of women.

According to her, there was a need to fix certain things where women have been excluded to enable them participate actively in activities and decision making, as men and women though different biologically, are equal in essence.

“The world has lost a lot from women being excluded. When you think about it, men and women are granted intelligence. So we cannot say that men are somehow automatically more intelligent than women.

“When you think about all the intelligent women throughout history who have not been allowed to participate, who were not allowed to go to school, who were sent off to get married instead of getting educated, you realize that we have lost a lot because who knows if perhaps today we might have cured all different kinds of cancers if we had let these women get into the field of medicine.

“What we have done as a society is that we have somehow cheated ourselves. We’ve used half of the intelligence that God gave to us as human beings by excluding women and so it’s time, and this is why I say that feminism in the end is a justice movement. It’s not about fighting anybody. It’s about justice.”

Feminism

Chimamanda argued that feminism is only a justice movement for a set of people suffering exclusion from society as seen everywhere in the world including justice for those living with disabilities, and racial justice She regretted that feminism has been politicised because a lot of people do not understand what feminism was truly all about.

“When I say feminism is politicized, what I mean is that people don’t understand what feminism really means. “People add all kinds of political meanings. Oh, it’s a woman who wants to fight men, all of that, but It’s not.

“If you think about it, it’s a justice movement in the same way that racial justice is a justice movement, the movement for people with disabilities, all movements that have excluded groups of people, that’s the same thing that it is. It’s a justice movement.”

Latest book

Chimamanda explained that her latest book “Dream Count,” is aimed at reminding and encouraging people particularly women, to hold on to their dreams, ambition and imaginations. “Dream Count is a novel that I hope will make people remember their dreams.

We all dream; Women, men, and sometimes we put our dreams in our pockets because we don’t think that they will come true and I think it’s important to just keep dreaming.

“And so I hope that this novel inspires everyone, but of course, particularly, women who want to run for office. It’s a very difficult thing to take on in a country that doesn’t have many successful examples to look up to.

But I think just being reminded that as a human being, you dream and it’s worth holding on to that dream. It’s worth trying because you never know.”

Speaking further on Dream Count and the vulnerability of women, Chimamanda urged young women to be deliberate and wise, prioritise kindness and support when choosing a life partner.

Stressing the lifelong impact the decision of who a woman marries has on her life and entire being, she cautioned women against settling out of desperation or societal pressure. “It’s really important who you choose.

It’s really important. Young women, choose wisely, Sometimes, as young women, you can tell that the person you’re with is not really a good person, but you’re desperate to get married. “You’re desperate to have somebody who’s your partner. Don’t settle. Be very careful who you choose.

“The person you choose as your life partner will make a huge difference in your life. If you choose somebody who’s kind, supportive, it will make all the difference. So I can tell you that I chose well, there are some good men left,” she said.

Role model

Vice Chancellor Veritas University Abuja, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Ichoku who described Chimamanda as a global icon and inspiration, challenged students of the institution to discover and pursue their destinies like Chimamanda.

“Many of us come into the university without knowing what is our destiny. You can actually discover your destiny at the university and pursue it with all your energy.

But more importantly, the level of focus she gave to her inspiration that she went on and on and on to become a global hero. “She overcame all obstacles.

Can you imagine the daughter of a Professor and the mother is a Registrar? So they were not like the days of this world. But that tells us also that now she is a global icon, that also tells us young people that if you pursue your ambition with focus, you can get there.

“The title of the book she’s launching around is Dream Count and for me, another interpretation of it is if you dream hard enough, your dream will count, if you work hard enough, your dream will count.”

“You are an inspiration so our association with you today will become like an elevation. It will elevate our status as not just a national university but also an international university.”

Highlight of the Meet and Greet session was signing of her books owned by students and presentation of strategic gifts by Veritas University to Chimamanda.