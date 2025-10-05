Gender Initiative Trains Youths On Conflict Resolution, Mgt Skills

The Gender Educators Initiative, a non-profit organization, has trained youths in Sokoto State on peace advocacy, conflict resolution, and management skills, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the one-day knowledge transfer workshop, the founder of the organization, Hajiya Shafa’atu Suleiman, said the training was designed to build the capacity of youths in management and skill acquisition.

She explained that her passion for peace advocacy inspired the initiative, which was held in partnership with Vant Edge Consultant, under the theme “Enhancing Human Resources and Team Delivery.”

“I believe the only way I can contribute to the state and country is by initiating training to amplify peace,” Suleiman said, adding that such programs foster harmony and social cohesion.

The lead facilitator, Muktar Mainasara Yeldu, delivered a comprehensive session on forming and leading successful teams. He addressed topics such as organizational structure, team charters, roles and responsibilities, conflict resolution, effective communication, time management, and delegation.

The training aimed to equip members of the Gender Educators Initiative with critical human resource, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork skills.

A lecturer at Umaru Shinkafi Polytechnic, Dr. Suwaiba Umar Dodo, who attended the workshop, described the training as both “convincing and interesting,” noting that it would help participants broaden their knowledge and reach.

A participant from Usmanu Danfodiyo University also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to network and acquire new skills alongside other youths from diverse backgrounds.

The event reflects the growing efforts in Sokoto State to address conflict resolution and youth development, aligning with ongoing peace-building initiatives led by organizations such as the Centre for Peace Studies at Usmanu Danfodiyo University.