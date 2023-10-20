Gender Inequality, Bane Of Devt In Nigeria – Bala Muhammed

Low participation of women in politics and other leadership positions is a critical problem that hinders the development of a country. Therefore, to overcome the developmental problems confronting Nigeria, governments at all levels owe it a duty to ensure the creation of an enabling environment that encourages participation, promotes entrepreneurship, and fosters economic empowerment for women.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed made this known on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the National Women Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State officials (COWLSO) with the theme, ‘Unleash Your Potential’.

Bala, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jattau, said that given the important place of women as the bedrock of families, the backbone of communities, and the driving force of the nation, it was high time that the country accorded them the deserved recognition to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

He also listed some of the actions being taken by his government to enhance the welfare of women, promote their participation, and ensure that they achieve their full potential to contribute their quota towards national development.

‘’Gender inequality remains a pressing issue hindering us as a nation. We must confront the barriers that exist and ensure equal opportunities for our women in all facets of life; “be it education, healthcare, politics, or – the Civil Service”, he said, maintaining that only in doing so

can the nation “truly harness the immense potential that lies within our women and create a more inclusive society?

Speaking further Bala said: “Prompt action is required to eliminate the various obstacles that women face.

“We must make quality education accessible and affordable to every girl child, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to excel in any field they choose. By investing in education, we empower women to become leaders, visionaries, and catalysts of change.’’

While listing some of the steps taken by his government to tackle the issue of gender inequality, Governor Bala also listed ‘’Access to capital, business training, and mentorship programs as some of the essentials in supporting women-owned businesses and facilitating their growth.

‘’It may interest you to know that in Bauchi, our Administration is championing the welfare of women and other vulnerable groups. We have collaborated with UNICEF and Religious Institutions aimed at refining existing systems to uplift the standard of living of the Almajiri Children and others facing harsh realities in the society,’’

He added that some of the key policy measures taken included the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, the domestication and adoption of the National Gender Policy, the National Gender Policy on Agriculture, the National Gender Policy in Education, Food and Nutrition Policy, Social Protection Policy and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on the involvement of women in the peace process.