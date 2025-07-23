Gender Imbalance: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Roadmap To Unlock Women’s Economic Potential

In line with his administration’s commitment to break the barriers hindering the realisation of women’s potential, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, unveiled the Lagos State Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy Roadmap.

The WEE Policy Roadmap, which was inaugurated at Muson Centre in Lagos, is developed by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation as a strategic, forward-thinking framework designed to address the systemic challenges faced by womenfolk.

Speaking during the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said the initiative reflected his administration’s unwavering commitment to gender equity and inclusive economic growth.

The governor also promised that his administration would ensure that the WEE Policy Roadmap is not just a policy on paper but a living instrument that transforms lives across Lagos.

He also assured that his government would continue to work collaboratively with all state ministries, partners, the private sector, and civil society to ensure the successful implementation of the policy roadmap.

“This roadmap aligns not only with our state’s develop – mental agenda but also with national policy frameworks and global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The development of this roadmap was underpinned by a robust stakeholder engagement process.

From government ministries, departments, and agencies, including the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Ministry of Tertiary Education, and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, to non-governmental organisations, private sector players, community leaders, and women’s groups across the state, including women with disabilities, we ensured that no voice was left unheard.

“This participatory approach helped shape a contextual and inclusive understanding of who a woman is in Lagos State: a woman is not only defined by her biology but also by her social, cultural, and economic realities.

“Her aspirations and challenges, from youth to old age, must be central to the policies we design. “This roadmap is not just a document; it is a strategic tool for unlocking the full potential of the women of Lagos State.

Empowering women economically does not only lift individual households; “It strengthens our communities, grows our economy, and secures a prosperous future for generations to come. “I urge every stakeholder to.