Gender Equity Is Legislative Responsibility – Abbas

Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has reaffirmed the legislature’s responsibility in promoting gender equity through relevant laws and resolutions.

Speaking as a guest at the 2025 Press Week organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Abbas also emphasized the House’s commitment to enacting legislation that protects press freedom in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The event, chaired by former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Almakura, was themed “Journalism in a Changing World: Media, Press Freedom, Democracy, and Society.” The Speaker, represented by Hon. Patrick Umoh, Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Institutions, was honoured with the NUJ FCT Gender Advocacy and Leadership Award.

Abbas stated that gender equity remains a key priority in the ongoing constitutional review process, highlighting the 10th House’s dedication to amplifying women’s voices through legislative means.

“The 10th House understands that gender equity is a legislative responsibility. Over the past year, we have prioritised bills and motions that promote the rights, welfare, and representation of women and girls across Nigeria,” he said.

He cited initiatives ranging from reviewing discriminatory laws to advancing access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, all of which form a central pillar of the House’s legislative agenda.

“We are proud to be partners in the gender advocacy mission. The 10th House is the People’s House, and our doors remain open to all Nigerians, especially those whose voices are often left unheard.”

Abbas also commended the contributions of female legislators in the 10th Assembly and the work of the House Committee on Women’s Affairs and the Women in Parliament Committee.

“These women have led critical efforts such as the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, gender-equal pay motions, and laws addressing violence against women and girls. Most notably, the current nationwide push for special seats for women in the legislature is receiving massive support from Nigerians and Members of the House.”

He revealed that the House will convene a two-day legislative roundtable from Wednesday to Thursday to deepen dialogue on the Constitution Amendment Bill proposing special reserved seats for women in both the National and State Assemblies.

“This roundtable will bring together lawmakers, advocacy groups, women leaders, development partners, and other stakeholders to refine strategies for equitable representation,” Abbas said, urging the media to support the initiative through public sensitization and advocacy.

On the issue of press freedom, Abbas underscored the vital role of journalism in democracy, particularly in promoting electoral transparency and civic participation.

“Journalists across Nigeria have shown courage and professionalism in reporting elections and holding political actors accountable. In times of misinformation and political apathy, the vigilance of the press is our strongest safeguard. As lawmakers, we recognise the media as both watchdog and partner.”

He also challenged the media to step up its fight against misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, especially in the digital age shaped by social media and artificial intelligence.

“I urge the Nigerian media to strengthen coordinated fact-checking frameworks through structured partnerships involving major newsrooms, independent fact-checkers, civil society, and relevant government institutions.”

He added that the House is ready to support such frameworks through formal collaboration and integration with its oversight functions and public information systems.

Furthermore, Abbas advocated for the development of a National Code of Ethical Conduct for digital journalism and social media reporting.

“This code should provide clear guidelines on the responsible use of sources, AI-generated content, and anonymous reporting, while safeguarding press freedom. The National Assembly is open to backing this initiative with enabling legislation or resolutions that promote digital responsibility without infringing on constitutional rights.”

He warned that false narratives can destabilize institutions and urged for a media culture built on ethics, accuracy, and accountability.

In his remarks, Senator Almakura noted that journalism is “at a crossroads,” given the sweeping changes brought by the digital revolution.

“The tools of storytelling have evolved, from printing presses to smartphones, from typewriters to algorithms. The world is now a global village; news travels faster than thought. But with speed has come distortion, and with reach, vulnerability.”