Gender Equality: Let’s Move Beyond Annual Declarations —Ayilaran-Omon

Share

..call for structured collaboration of stakeholders

A non-governmental organisation with bias for women and children, SGFforHer has called on all stakeholders to go beyond annual pronouncements of commitments to women emancipation, and come up with actionable points that can transcend to positive impacts on those who are most vulnerable in the society.

Speaking in a chat with New Telegraph, during the 2025 IWD Conference held at the Civic Center Victoria Island, Lagos, founder of SDGforHer, Hannah Ayilaran-Omo, called for collaboration between government and the public on women emancipation.

She said: “Given proper structure, governments would reach their goals through partnerships with NGOs in a structured collaboration with stakeholders in the development sphere.

She said: “On International Days, a lot of organisations will come and express commitment. But after the commitment, what happens.

“We want people to go beyond talks and commitment, let’s come up with actionable points that can actually transcend to a positive impact on women and children,” she stated.

She also urged corporate organisations to partner with non-profit concerns with bias for women and children, not just as a one-off thing, but also for the purpose of ensuring a sustainable collaboration that will transform into the upliftment of lives of children and women.

“We have partnered with a couple of organisations, but most of these organisations the partnership is just one off. So it’s hard to find organisations that will continuously fund your initiatives.

“Most of the organisations come to us on a need-todo basis. Whatever fits their goal. But what we need is a proper structure and a continuous flow of fund to be able to drive our initiatives and programmes.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

