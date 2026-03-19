Gender Equality, Human Rights Essential To Fight Against Superbugs

As global leaders convene for the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, a powerful message is emerging from health advocates: the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) cannot be won without gender equality and the protection of human rights. Experts warn that unless systemic inequalities are addressed, the world risks accelerating a silent pandemic driven by misuse of medicines and unequal access to care.

AMR—when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to medicines—thrives not just on biological factors, but on deep-rooted social and economic inequities. According to Shobha Shukla, “We cannot afford misuse and overuse of medicines in any sector if we are to deliver on global development goals. Gender inequalities and harmful norms have normalized the neglect of women’s health, making them more vulnerable to AMR.”

Shukla Shukla is the founding managing editor and executive director of Citizen News Service (CNS), a citizen journalism initiative focused on health and development justice. With World Water Day and World Tuberculosis Day approaching, advocates stress that addressing inequality is key to achieving “Health for All.” Without it, millions—especially women and marginalised communities—remain at heightened risk of drug-resistant infections.

Violence, stigma, silent infections

The link between gender-based violence and AMR is particularly alarming. Indian paediatrician andformer Deputy Director of the World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan highlights how violence directly increases infection risks while limiting access to care. “Women facing domestic or sexual violence are more likely to develop infections and less likely to seek timely treatment.

This often results in incomplete or improper antibiotic use, which fuels resistance,” she explains. She adds that conditions such as sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract infections, and complications from unsafe abortions are all tied to increased antibiotic exposure—and therefore higher AMR risk. Equally damaging is stigma.

Bhakti Chavan, XDR-TB/ AMR survivor shares lived experience: “Women diagnosed with TB or HIV are often judged harshly. Many hide their illness, delay treatment, or stop medication early to avoid social consequences.” These interruptions in care are a known driver of drug resistance.

Power imbalance in healthcare

Gender inequality also plays out in subtle but critical ways within households and healthcare systems. Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town, Dr. Esmita Charani points to entrenched power dynamics:

“Women often have the least ability to advocate for themselves. They prioritise family members’ health over their own and may lack decision-making power when it comes to seeking care.” In many settings, financial constraints further disadvantage women. When families must choose who receives treatment, men are often prioritised. Women, meanwhile, frequently appear in hospitals as caregivers rather than patients, leaving their own conditions untreated.

Social norms and restricted access

Cultural expectations compound these challenges. Deepshikha Bhateja explains that norms around menstruation, caregiving, and financial control limit women’s access to water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), education, and healthcare. “These barriers increase susceptibility to infection and reduce the likelihood of seeking proper treatment,” she notes. The result is a dangerous cycle: delayed diagnosis, inappropriate antibiotic use, and rising resistance.

Intersectionality matters

Experts emphasise that gender does not operate in isolation. Factors such as income, geography, caste, race, and migration status intersect to shape health outcomes. Dr. Charani calls for an “intersectional lens” to design effective AMR strategies.

Dr. Swaminathan offers a vivid example: a rural woman managing a farm, livestock, and family alone while her spouse migrates for work. Limited mobility, financial dependence, and lack of nearby healthcare make her more likely to self-medicate or ignore infections—conditions ripe for AMR to spread.

AMR is a social problem

For Salman Khan, the issue goes beyond science. “We often frame AMR as a technical problem. But it is shaped by power—whose health is prioritised, who controls resources, and whose voices are heard.” This perspective underscores the need for inclusive policymaking that centers marginalized voices.

Women as agents of change

Despite these challenges, women are also central to the solution. Mayssam Akroush emphasizes their influence: “Women are mothers, caregivers, doctors, and pharmacists.

They are in a unique position to change how antibiotics are used within families and communities.” Educating women, she argues, can have a multiplier effect—improving awareness and responsible antibiotic use across entire populations.