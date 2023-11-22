Gender Bills: Women Groups To Launch Social Media Action Advocacy To Promote Passage

The gender bill cluster supported by USAID and Palladium consists of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), Womamifesto, National Coalition on Affirmative Action (NCAA), Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GCRN), SAGE, and Gender Mobile is set to launch Advocacy Hashtag and Signature Campaign, the initiative aimed at promoting the passage of the five gender bills in Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, the campaign addresses key gender gaps in the 1999 Constitution to ensure adequate awareness of the deficiencies in the Constitution and to draw the attention of lawmakers and the public to the need to have a representative constitution.

The statement reads in part “The event will bring together key players in the social media and influencers in Nigeria.

“Women’s representation in leadership roles is dishearteningly low, both in elective and appointive positions despite being half of the population and voters’ register, the numbers remain dismal.

“The constitution itself contains provisions that perpetuate gender bias, such as the silent stance on women’s rights to confer citizenship. There is an urgent need to address these disparities and ensure gender equality and inclusion of women in all spheres of life”

These 5 gender bills are bills to provide special seats for women at the national assembly, Affirmative action for women in political party administration- 35 per cent of executive positions.

“Another bill sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman. Already, a Nigerian man’s foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen, A bill on indigenship- married women should have a choice on state of origin and have access and inclusion of at least ten percent affirmative action in favour of women in Ministerial appointments.

In 2022, the 9th National Assembly threw out these bills, Womanifesto, a feminist non-political, women-focused group with over 500 organisations across Nigeria, led the protest against the National Assembly after the bills were rejected. The gender cluster group was formed after this rejection and has also continued with advocacy visits and media awareness on the bills and their impact on Nigerian women.

“The United Nations has repeatedly emphasized that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also a necessary foundation for a peaceful and prosperous society (UN Women). Yet here we are – half our population is marginalized due to outdated laws and societal norms.

“The overarching goal of this movement is to secure the passage of the gender bills through constitutional amendments by 2024, to foster women’s rights.

“The campaign aims to ignite public discourse through the hashtags and signature campaign launch. Targeting various stakeholders, including political leaders, legislators, women in politics, and the general public”.